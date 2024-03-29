Newly Fired RHOBH Star Receives Strong Message From Full-Time Cast Member

Following the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, season 13 star Annemarie Wiley announced that she wouldn’t return for another season. A short while later, her on-screen nemesis Sutton Stracke shared her thoughts on the matter.

On a March 2024 episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Stracke as asked if she was happy that Wiley wouldn’t be returning to the show for another season.

“I’ll say my esophagus is very happy and who? Who did that? Who said who? No. You know what, I gotta say I feel a little bad for her,” Stracke told Lewis. When Lewis questioned her authenticity, Stracke responded, “No, I do feel a little, I mean, you know, shut up.”

Taking it one step further, Lewis said, “You do not give a [expletive],” to which Stracke quickly piped up and admitted, “I really don’t give a [expletive].”

Stracke joined the cast as a friend on season 10 and was hired in a full-time role the next season.

Fans Reacted to Sutton Stracke’s Comments

After Stracke said what she needed to say, she added, “I hope she has a nice spring break and Happy Easter.” Following her appearance on “Jeff Lewis Live,” some fans took to Reddit to respond.

“Sutton is not going to be missing 8.5 one little bit. When Jeff Lewis asked if they’ve talked she just plain said “no”. When asked if they’re going to talk she said ‘no.’ She added she didn’t ‘give a [expletive] but added she didn’t want to pick on her because plenty are doing that and wished her a happy Easter,” the original poster wrote, quoting the interview.

“I love this response. I adore her,” one Redditor responded.

“Oh Sutton. ‘I hope you choke on your sweet tea and biscuits. Happy Easter, and bless your heart,'” someone else added.

“Love Sutton,” a third comment read.

Annemarie Wiley Released a Statement After Finding Out She Wouldn’t Be on RHOBH Season 14

After Wiley found out her RHOBH fate, she took to Instagram to release a statement.

“I just got word today that I will not be returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement,” she wrote.

“What I am is a woman, a proud black woman, who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong black man as my husband who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on a daily,” she continued, adding that the important parts of her life never actually aired on the season.

A few days after her firing, Wiley’s husband spoke out on X. Marcellus Wiley took aim at Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff before saying he was “glad” his wife was done with the show.

“Let’s be real…my wife wasn’t good on Housewives. Personally, I’m glad she’s off the show, she was a horrible fit. We all saw it, and it was obvious why. It’s impossible to truly know how FAKE you have to be to actually be a REAL Housewife,” he wrote.

