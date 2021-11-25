Andy Cohen Reveals Which Housewife Was Hardest to Work With

Producer, Andy Cohen, revealed which “Real Housewives” star he thinks was the hardest to work with.

While on a book tour promoting his new book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love, Andy opened up for a question and answer. One Redditor was on-site and detailed everything he said, including a juicy tidbit revealing the name of the housewife who was the hardest to deal with.

“When asked who was the most difficult hw, he didn’t miss a beat saying Jill Zaren (sic),” the poster wrote. “But, he said that she was worth bringing back for the UGT and that other hw who were difficult will never be back. No one followed up by asking which ones.”

Here’s everything we know about Jill’s departure … and return.

Jill Revealed the Real Season She Was Fired From ‘Real Housewives of New York’ After the Fourth Season

Jill Zarin did not return to the series after four years on the show, two of which she was feuding with former friend and co-star, Bethenny Frankel. Fans had long since assumed the feud and lack of fan support was what did her time on the show in, but Jill revealed another reason.

In February 2014, Jill revealed that she’d set an email to a castmate explaining her desire not to return for season 5.

“This is what nobody knows,” Jill told Oprah Winfrey on an edition of “Oprah: Where Are They Now?” as reported by Huffington Post. “This is really the truth: One night… I think I took a sleeping pill and I typed out an email to my [‘Real Housewives’] producer and three out of the five housewives. I said, ‘I’m leaving the show. I want to leave on a high. I’m in a good place right now.'” She says that after she slept on it, she had a change of heart but it was too late.