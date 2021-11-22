3 ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 Questions Answered

With the success of Peacock’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” many viewers are wondering about the details surrounding season 2.

Fans are raving about the Real Housewives spin-off on Twitter.

“I can’t quite put into words just how much I love #RHUGT,” a fan tweeted. “Seven All Stars having fun together in a tropical paradise, breaking the fourth wall, the confessionals, the flashbacks… as a lifelong Housewives fan, this show is everything I could ever ask for.”

As much as fans love season 1, they are highly anticipating the second season, as well.

“Season 1 is going to be a cute appetizer, but season 2 is going to be a full course meal,” a fan tweeted.

And the good news is a second season has been announced but it will be very different from season 1.

Here are three questions about “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2, answered.

1. Where Will ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 Take Place?

The first season of RHUGT took place in a tropical setting in Turks and Caicos. Next season will be quite a bit different with the cast traveling to Dorinda Medley’s infamous Blue Stone Manor, which is nestled in the Berkshires. E

2. Which Housewives Will Be Cast on RHUGT Season 2?

The first season of RHUGT consisted of Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps.

According to Cosmopolitan, season 2 will play host to Dorinda (duh, it’s her house) plus RONY’s Jill Zarin, RHOC’s Taylor Armstrong, RHBH’s Brandi Glanville, RHOC’s Tamra Judge, RHOA’s Phaedra Parks, RHOA’s Eva Marcille, and RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson.

Viewers might notice a trend for casting season 2 and it’s because everyone appearing on season 2 either quit or were fired from their respective shows.

3. When Will ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 Premiere?

There’s no premiere date announced yet, but rest assured it’s on its way. The ladies have already filmed it, according to Cosmopolitan. Screen Rant seems to think the series will premiere “sometime next year.”

We have caught some sneak peeks from some of the ladies who were in attendance.

Phaedra has already begun to spill the beans about what took place over the week in a November 10, 2021, interview with OK!

“Everybody brought something so different. To have us all together was definitely, very dramatic, it was a lot of crying, a lot of screaming, a lot of, you know, very like ‘my god, someone might get hurt’ moments,” she told the outlet.

Perhaps surprising to some viewers, it was Brandi who Phaedra said she liked the most in the house.

“I was so drawn to Brandi Glanville. I just think she is the most hilarious, you know, misunderstood woman in the world,” she told the outlet.

There’s also some beef between Vicki and Dorinda who butt heads over differing vaccination views. According to Page Six, Vicki allegedly said “everyone who got the vaccine is going to die.”

After Page Six’s story broke, Vicki sent a statement to the outlet clarifying her thoughts on the vaccine.

“To clarify, my conversation with Dorinda was specifically about a man I know who didn’t have a history of blood clots and unfortunately passed away from a pulmonary embolism, which happened to occur after he took the second dose of the vaccine,” she said in the statement.

