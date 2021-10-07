Lisa Vanderpump Reveals She Would Return to RHOBH on One Condition

Lisa Vanderpump might just be back for her crown after all.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vanderpump revealed that she could be open to returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” one day, but on one condition: she wants them to get rid of the current cast.

“With this cast? No, it’d be impossible,” Vanerpump told the outlet. “I hear Garcelle [Beauvais] is very nice, and Sutton [Stracke], I hear is doing a good job. I haven’t watched the show. As I said, it’s been, what, three years now? It’s ’18 that I left. I haven’t watched the show. And I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon. Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe. It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?”

During season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Vanderpump left halfway through after she had a falling out with the majority of the cast over something called “puppy gate.” At the time, some of the women were accusing Vanderpump of selling stories to the press about Dorit Kemsley and the dog that she had rehomed. Vanderpump denied doing this, but the other women on the show did not seem to buy it, including her longtime friend, Kyle Richards.

Vanderpump’s Castmates Didn’t Agree With Her Sudden Exit From ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During a May 2021 appearance on Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, Teddi’s Tea Pod, Kyle Richards revealed that she didn’t agree with Vanderpump’s exit during season 9.

“She signed up to do the Housewives and she’s gotten a lot out of it,” Richards said about her former friend Vanderpump. “You know… her restaurants, her shows or whatever. I mean, honestly, in the big scheme of things, our big falling out was [me] saying that people think you [sold] this story and that’s why you leave? I mean, are you kidding me?”

Richards continued at the time, “If this would have happened on New York, do you think somebody would have never come back again? Like, who cares? It’s not that big of a deal and it wasn’t that big of a deal. And it didn’t have to come to that, and she should have just said, ‘Okay, believe what you want,’ and moved on. But she’s bitter that it worked out the way it did…. Bitter spice.”

Vanderpump Was Going Through a Tough Time During Season 9

During season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Vanderpump was not in the best place, as she had just lost her mom and brother, who both passed within a short time of each other.

“I take full responsibility for not being strong enough to complete the series,” Vanderpump revealed during a January 2021 appearance on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast. “I was not in a space where I felt that I could go on my own mental health. I was crying every single day, it just wasn’t a healthy situation.”

At the time, Vanderpump also added, “I really don’t talk about Housewives for the most part on the record. Since I left, I really haven’t been that vocal about it, but I had been accused of being so British and so step up a little, but not sharing my feelings. And there you have it. I was a f****** broken mess. And how was it dealt with by them? You saw it.”

