Andy Cohen Denies Bombshell Claims Made by Former ‘Housewife’

Andy Cohen is speaking out after former “Real Housewives of New York” star Leah McSweeney filed a lawsuit against him.

“The claims against Andy are completely false,” a rep for Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter. In court documents, McSweeney made bold claims that Cohen and producers John Paparazzo, Lisa Shannon and Darren Ward, “allegedly coerced and coaxed her into drinking alcohol while shooting” RHONY.

She also alleged that Cohen not only uses cocaine but that he participates in drug use with other Bravolebrities.

“It’s outrageous that anyone would make a claim that Andy does cocaine with any Housewives,” a source told The Hollywood Reporter.

McSweeney inked a deal to join RHONY as a full-time star on season 12 and she returned for season 13. She, along with the other stars, didn’t have their contracts renewed for season 14 as the decision to reboot the franchise was made. McSweeney wasn’t done with Bravo at that point, however, and filmed “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” in 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah McSweeney Said She Will See the People Named in Her Lawsuit ‘in Court’

In an Instagram post uploaded on February 27, McSweeney shared a bit about her decision to file the aforementioned lawsuit.

“This is not a story I ever thought I would be telling; in fact, I was petrified to speak on it and was warned not to. Today my attorneys filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court of The Southern District of New York against my former employers,” she wrote.

“Your favorite Bravo shows are run by people who create a dangerous work environment, encourage substance abuse to artificially create drama and cynically prey on the vulnerabilities of their employees. Some of the stories and incidents that are detailed in the lawsuit have been shown in edited form on TV or reported in media, but many have not. And there will be much more that comes out once the people involved are questioned under oath. Today I am taking back my reality,” she continued.

She went on to say that she’s been “trying to address” the issues that she has with the network and “Real Housewives” producers privately, but hasn’t had any luck. “Bravo can try to manipulate my reality and others’ all they want, but the cold hard facts of this case are as real as it gets,” she said.

Leah McSweeney Received Support From Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star, Brandi Glanville

After sharing her take on Instagram, former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville took to the comments section to show her support.

“We are NOT expendable. We are strong women & even stronger together. Time to take our power back,” Glanville wrote.

And while McSweeney appears to have Glanville’s full support, dozens of fans felt very differently. Many comments on McSweeney’s post show that fans aren’t standing behind the former reality star.

“Leah, please stop. You are your own train wreck. Your mom even told you to stop drinking, please stop acting like the victim. You’re an adult, you decide what to do and what not to do. The paychecks and the money isn’t coming in anymore, so you have to do this in order to make coin. You where a nobody before this show, and are still a nobody now,” one person wrote.

“Nah girl. Sit this one out. You did two seasons and a girls trip. This is purely about money. You want that bag. Periodt,” someone else said.

