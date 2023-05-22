Andy Cohen Discusses ‘Leaks’ on ‘The Real Housewives’

Most “Real Housewives” seasons are filmed months before their air on television, so how do the cast members keep their personal information from going public and spoiling the season before it’s aired? According to Andy Cohen, some simply don’t.

In a May 17 appearance on the “Las Culturistas” podcast to promote his new book “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up”, Andy Cohen shared his thoughts on Housewives leaking show information to both the press and the public.

Cohen confirmed during the interview that “it’s so upsetting as a producer of the show […] you want to save what is happening for [audience members] to find out on the show. It’s so fun watching ‘Succession’ and not knowing what’s going to happen. And there are so many leaks and every time the cast is out filming it’s online ‘Oh, they were arguing’.”

Cohen went on to complain about housewives leaking production secrets to the public, and shared that this has previously led to Bravo producers pulling the “New York” housewives’ contracts. “The [original] RHONY cast is the biggest leakers, and that’s what happened with the RHONY: Legacy contracts,” Cohen said, “It was like they were all leaking s*** about the thing, and then we wound up pulling the deal. We were like ‘You know what? We can’t do this.'”

After season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York” wrapped in 2021, it was announced in April 2022 that Bravo was moving to revamp the original series with an all-new cast while moving certain former cast members into a new series referred to as “RHONY: Legacy”. Then, in January 2023, Page Six reported that Bravo had “lost interest” in the “Legacy” spinoff after continued contract negotiations.

“Las Culturistas” co-host Matt Rogers then shared that he was was once on the receiving end of one of these such RHONY leaks, telling Cohen that he and co-host Bowen Yang “were in Miami for New Year’s [at Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s party], and we were on vacation, and who was there but Ally Zarin. […] And so we were talking with her and I was like ‘What’s going on with Legacy?’ and she was like ‘Well, you know they’ve got to offer Bravo money, not Peacock money,’ and I almost wanted to tell her ‘Don’t push that. Take what they’re going to offer.'”

Ally Zarin’s mother and original RHONY cast member Jill Zarin was rumored to be involved in the fall of the “Legacy” spinoff (which has since been replaced with a one-off “Ultimate Girls Trip” season featuring some of the potential “Legacy” cast members), however she denied these claims in January 2023 when she told Page Six “It has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the producers and what they decided to do. I don’t really know.”

Zarin also pointed fingers to some of her fellow RHONY stars, telling Access Hollywood in March 2023, “For some reason some of the girls think that they should be getting more, and I don’t feel that way. In fact, I got a phone call the other day telling me that I shouldn’t be saying it.” Zarin is notably one name not included in the RHONY “Girls Trip” cast.

Not all leaks occur on purpose, something RHONY cast member Ramona Singer knows better than anybody. Singer shared an Instagram story in June 2022 to show off “New Jersey” housewife Teresa Giudice’s “exotic, glamourous” wedding invitation, and accidentally forgot to retract the date, time, and location of Giudice’s wedding prior to posting the video to her 922,000 followers.

Giudice revealed that she called Singer to have her take the sensitive information, but by then it was already out on the internet, leading Giudice to send out a second round of invitations. Giudice also confirmed that Singer was still invited to her wedding, which featured increased security due to the information leak.

