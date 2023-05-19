Ramona Singer Reacts to RHONY Legacy News

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer has addressed the news that she would be returning to the franchise. Peacock shared in a May 15 tweet that Singer would be returning for season 5 of the “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff series along with her former RHONY cast members Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Kristen Taekman.

Singer then took to her Instagram story on May 16 to react to this news and share in fans’ anticipation.

“I am so excited about the announcement we made at the upfronts announcing the Ultimate Girls Trip will be the Legacy girls from RHONY. Yay!” Singer said to her followers, “It’s going to be so, so iconic going to St. Barts, it’s just going to be amazing!” The RHONY cast went to St. Barts for their season 5 trip, bringing Singer, Morgan, and de Lesseps back for their second on-camera trip to the island.

The RHONY ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ is Replacing Plans for a ‘Legacy’ Series

This is not the first “Ultimate Girls Trip” run for three of the season 5 cast members, as Singer and de Lesseps took part in the first season’s trip to Turks and Caicos, while Medley hosted the second season’s trip to her Berkshires home, Blue Stone Manor, which RHONY fans have come to know as the “Berzerkshires”, as many of the show’s most iconic fights have taken place at this home.

Former RHONY cast members Jill Zarin, Leah McSweeney, and Alex McCord have all been featured on other “Ultimate Girls Trip” seasons, though they are not joining their fellow RHONY alumni in St. Barts. Zarin joined the trip to Medley’s Berkshires house, while McSweeney

An “Ultimate Girls Trip” was not the first plan in mind to reunite the RHONY cast, as Bravo shared in March 2022 that their plan was to reboot the original RHONY with a brand new cast while introducing a new series, “RHONY: Legacy” on Peacock, featuring all former cast members from the show’s original 13-season run. It later came out in January 2023 that the plans for the “Legacy” series had come to a halt after contract negotiations between the cast and the network came to a stalemate.

“Don’t believe everything you read #RHONYLegacy” Andy Cohen tweeted on January 30, encouraging fans not to lose hope.

In addition to their RHONY return, Morgan and de Lesseps are both set to star in a spinoff series, “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake”, which sees them travel to the small town of Benton, Illinois à la “The Simple Life”.

The Rebooted RHONY Trailer is Here

Play

With the “Legacy” cast going on an “Ultimate Girls Trip”, the original RHONY series is preparing for a Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. return with an all-new cast. The season 14 cast is made up of a friend group consisting of Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. Bravo released a trailer for the new season on May 15, sharing that the new cast hit the ground running with personal troubles, fights, and comedic moments that “Housewives” fans have come to expect from the franchise over the years.

