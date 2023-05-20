Andy Cohen Reveals Least Favorite ‘Real Housewives’ Husband

Andy Cohen shared his thoughts about the husbands of “Real Housewives” stars on the May 19 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave asked Cohen to name his favorite and least favorite “Househusbands” “of all time.” The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host shared he has a particular fondness for “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga, stating, “I think Joe Gorga has always been very funny on the show. He just cracks me up.”

Cohen then shared that he does not have a high opinion of former RHONJ personality Amber Marchese’s husband, James Marchese. As fans are aware, the couple appeared in the Bravo franchise’s sixth season, which premiered in 2014.

“I think that the husband of Amber, who was on the one bad season of ‘Jersey,’ it was that transition season with twins [Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano] and Amber. Her husband — not a good guy,” said Cohen.

When Arroyave asked if he believed James Marchese “was worse than” RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, the Bravo producer replied that Ayers “was not really a husband.”

Andy Cohen Spoke About His Worst ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Guest

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave inquired who was Cohen’s worst “Watch What Happens Live” guest. He stated that Amber Rose “was not up for [his] shenanigans” during her appearance on the talk show in 2015. The father of two also shared he believed that actress “Debra Winger didn’t care for [him] too much either” when he interviewed her in 2018.

Cohen stated that he does not believe stars of the “Real Housewives” franchises are “bad guests.” He suggested, however, that he had some issues when members of the “Shahs of Sunset” cast came on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I will say that the ‘Shahs of Sunset’ people would come on and they would be so amped up from being in New York that they would just torch the place, like they would torch all their cast members and it would be kind of unsustainable,” said the 54-year-old.

During a 2016 appearance on the “Rachael Ray Show,” Cohen spoke about having Rose as a guest on “Watch What Happens Live.” He explained that she “didn’t want to answer any of the questions” and opted to wear sunglasses throughout the interview. He also stated that the model “said on the air ‘am I your worst guest ever?’”

“I said ‘you are in the running right now. You really are,’” recalled Cohen.

He clarified that he “really liked her a lot.”

“After the show we had a laugh about it and I was like that didn’t really work great,” said Cohen.

Andy Cohen Revealed Anderson Cooper Was Surprised About a Conversation He Had With a ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Guest

While recording the May 17 episode of the “Las Culturista” podcast, Cohen shared that he had a conversation with a “Watch What Happens Live” guest he was upset with before their interview. He stated that his friend, Anderson Cooper, commented on his decision to have the conversation. According to Cohen, Cooper shared he believed the “Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up” author was able to talk to the individual about the issue because he is often around conflict.

“I was in a situation with someone who actually was a guest on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and I went in their dressing room before the show and I don’t want to say — it wasn’t a confrontation but I felt like we needed to work something out before they came on the show … Anderson said ‘I can not believe you had that conversation before the show.’ He goes, ‘You have been in the middle of so much conflicts that you have no problem now just getting to the heart of it and saying look we need to resolve this issue,’” said Cohen.