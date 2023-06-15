Andy Cohen Reacts to Louie Ruelas’ Latest Claims About Bo Dietl

Andy Cohen has some lingering questions following the explosive “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion. The final part of the reunion aired on June 13, 2023, and much of it was devoted to claims that Teresa Giudice’s husband, Louie Ruelas, previously made about hiring a private investigator to dig up dirt on everyone on the cast.

During the reunion, Ruelas denied ever saying that he hired his friend, former New York City Police Department homicide detective Bo Dietl, to investigate the cast. “That was misstated that night, out of anger,” he claimed of comments he made on the RHONJ finale.

When host Andy Cohen pointed out that he said the same thing the next morning, Ruelas replied, “I was really lit up about it.” “I was angry, I was so stressed out that night,” Ruelas added.

On the June 13, 2023 episode of his “Radio Andy” show, Cohen reacted to Ruelas’ changed story. “I think it is really a very bizarre thing to suddenly announce to a group that I used this man to get information on all of you, and then he repeated it the following day, not In the heat of the moment, and now he’s saying he just made it up because it was the first thing that came to his head?” Cohen said. “Seems really highly unlikely. It’s very odd.”

Cohen’s podcast co-host John Hill added, “I’m so scared of him. I want to joke around about him I’m afraid I’ll get Bo Dietl’d.”

On the June 14 episode of Radio Andy, Cohen revealed that he heard from Dietl again. “Bo Dietl texted me again,” Cohen said. “ I just want to say on his behalf, he said, you know ‘I never did any investigations on the cast of The Housewives of New Jersey. I never said that I didn’t do any other investigations for Louie.’ So he’s saying that Louis didn’t hire him to investigate the cast of the Housewives of Jersey. That’s a very specific thing he’s saying… I mean, that’s a specific thing…he was not officially hired to investigate. So I just wanted to say that.”

Dietl is well-known in the PI field. After retiring from NYPD in 1985, he opened his own private investigation and security firm, Beau Dietl & Associates. The celebrity PI has also appeared in the movies “Carlito’s Way,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and the Randall Emmett-produced film, “The Irishman,” per IMDb.

This Isn’t the First Time Louie Ruelas Changed His Story About Hiring Bio Dietl

On the RHONJ season 13 finale, “Flappers of Fury,” Ruelas was arguing with Joe and Melissa Gorga when he shouted, “Bo Dietl knows s*** about everyone in this room!”

The next day, he reiterated his claim to Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin. “Bo Dietl, who’s like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group,” Ruelas alleged, adding, “There’s so much more.”

But after the episode aired, he denied hiring Dietl to get information. Ruelas was in the audience when his wife Teresa Giudice was a guest on the May 16, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” Giudice claimed her husband “did not” waste his money hiring a PI and explained that he made the false claim because he was “frustrated.”

When Cohen asked if Ruelas just pulled it “out of nowhere,” the businessman answered from his seat in the audience. “Yeah, I was just at the end of my rope,” Ruelas told Cohen. “It was a long season. Frustrating. Trying to get married and… I regret it.”

After Cohen pointed out that it was “kind of an amazing thing to come up with out of nowhere,” Ruelas replied, “It is, isn’t it?”

During the third part of the reunion, RHONJ newcomer John Fuda accused Ruelas of hiring Dietl’s associates to investigate his ex – the mother of his teen son Jaiden — when she was in jail. Ruelas vehemently denied the claims. Later in the show, Cohen revealed that Ruelas had a security guard downstairs. Ruelas claimed the guard was sent there for him by Dietl because he and Teresa were getting death threats.

Bo Dietl Denied Investigating the RHONJ Cast

Dietl has already denied Ruelas’ claims that he had investigated his co-stars. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the private investigator revealed that while he has known Ruelas for a long time, he’s upset that his name is getting dragged into reality TV drama.

“I’m not part of this ‘Housewives’ stuff,” Dietl said. “All I really know is, I like Louie and I like Teresa. Now, all of a sudden, he gets into a beef with his brother-in-law, and the next thing he opens his mouth, and the brother-in-law knows he knows me, so what is he gonna say? ‘I got the most famous private investigator — I got dirt on every one of yous.’ It was all bologna and it never happened. … Louie was talking out of his butt a little bit on that one.”

Dietl also claimed that he called out Ruelas for naming him in his false claims and that the RHONJ husband told him he just wanted his co-stars to know that he had the famous investigator in his “pocket.”

As for why Ruelas would ever hire Dietl, or anyone, to investigate the cast, during the reunion, Melissa Gorga speculated that there’s so much dirt on Ruelas that he wants to have a file on everyone else.

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga Shades Teresa Giudice Following RHONJ Reunion