Andy Cohen Reveals His Feelings About Kelly Dodd After Firing

Andy Cohen is finally breaking his silence about Kelly Dodd getting fired from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” ahead of season 16.

During a June 16, 2021 episode of his radio show, Radio Andy, Cohen gave his thoughts on the cast shakeup, as well as Dodd being let go.

“We’ve been working on this for a while, and I’m excited for people to meet the new Housewives who haven’t been announced,” Cohen said. “Kelly Dodd, man, I have to say, wildly funny and entertaining for many years on the show, and just really had people talking for many, many years. Thank you to Kelly for her service, honestly.”





On June 15, the network announced that “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas were let go ahead of season 16. Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador, and Emily Simpson will remain on the show, with the addition of former housewife Heather Dubrow. The franchise will also be adding a few new ‘wives for next season, but their names have not yet been announced.

Cohen Also Spoke About Windham-Burke’s Departure

During the radio episode, Cohen also spoke about the departure of Burke. “Regarding Braunwyn, I really give it up to her and commend her for being so open and letting us in, especially relating to her journey with sobriety,” Cohen said. “She was going through some really serious life stuff on the show and she didn’t shy away from sharing it with us which I always appreciate.”

Cohen continued, “That being said, listening to her at the reunion made me, and I think the other producers, feel like, you know what, maybe at this moment in time, being on TV wasn’t the healthiest spot for she and her family.”

The Bravo host also added, “She was dealing with some real, real stuff with herself, with her marriage, with her children, it was a lot.”

Dodd Has Spoken out About Being Fired

After the news broke about the “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast shakeup, Dodd released a statement on Twitter. “The last five years have been an amazing experience,” Dodd wrote. “The next five years will be even better. I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future #RHOC.“

Burke also released a statement, admitting that she was “incredibly sad” to have been let go from the franchise.

“I’m incredibly sad to not be able to come back to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ next year,” Burke said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show – the good, the bad, and the in-between.”

Burke continued, telling the outlet, “I know I may have been too much for some, and that’s okay. I am real, and I am happy being me. I’m so grateful to those who have stood by me. There is a lot more to my life, and I hope you’ll stick with me on this journey as I move forward in my next chapter.”

