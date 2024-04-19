Andy Cohen Reacts After Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Parts Ways With Bravo

Andy Cohen had an interesting reaction to Crystal Kung Minkoff’s “Real Housewives” departure. The executive producer praised the star for being “classy” in her announcement, which was posted on Instagram on April 15.

“I thought Crystal’s announcement that she wasn’t coming back, it was so, first of all, I mean, she looked like best ever, but second of all, it was just so eloquent and classy, I thought. I just, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the way to do it.’ I just thought it was great,” he said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

Minkoff, 41, has been a full-time Housewife on RHOBH since season 11.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Commented on Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Instagram Video

In a candid Instagram post, Minkoff told the world that she was set to part ways with Bravo.

“I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film season 14 of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ It’s very bittersweet. Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons,” Minkoff said.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section of the post to express sadness that Minkoff wouldn’t be returning for another season. Amongst the comments was Cohen, who dropped a string of clapping hands emoji.

Quite a few fans fired comments back at Cohen, telling him that “firing” Minkoff wasn’t the right thing to do. However, Minkoff never said whether or not she had been fired.

“@bravoandy yall cleaning house… got this one wrong, yet some others are still hanging around,” one person wrote.

“@bravoandy I wish you had kept her.. the way she shared about her eating disorder was so brave,” someone else said.

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Husband Made a Joke Following His Wife’s Announcement

Cohen wasn’t the only one focused on the positives. Keeping the spirits high, Minkoff’s husband, Rob, made a small joke about his wife’s departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“And I was really planning to ‘bring it’ this season,” he commented on his wife’s post.

Fans reacted underneath Rob Minkoff’s comment, many letting him know that his presence on the show will also be missed.

“@robminkoff we love you and will miss seeing your relationship on tv. One of the best,” read one comment.

“@robminkoff hate to lose you both! More dancing videos and life shared please! Love from Texas,” another Instagram user said.

Meanwhile, Crystal Kung Minkoff’s RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards admitted that she’s “sad” about the news.

“It made me sad, of course… [but] I have kind of mixed feelings. Not because of her, just because… life is great without reality television, too,” Richards said during an Amazon Live on April 17.

“So it’s not like, ‘Oh my god, poor Crystal!’ She has a great family, and there’s a lot of say for not doing [reality TV]. She’s gonna be great,” she added.

