Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Up Jacqueline Laurita’s Son Is in New Girlfriend Snap

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita shared a new photo of her son, CJ, and fans can’t get over how much he has grown. Many RHONJ fans remember when CJ was very young — back when his mom was full-time on the show.

It has been eight years since Laurita left RHONJ — and anytime the former Housewife shares pics of her kids on social media, fans seem to love it. Her newest pic is no different, with fans commenting on just how handsome CJ looks.

“This is my other handsome son CJ that some of you confuse with Nick sometimes. He works with his Dad. CJ is 21 (22 at the end of May) This is his gorgeous, sweet girlfriend Gia ( @giarestivo @shopgiasvintage ) that he’s known since the 5th grade. They’re like an old married couple. They are very cute,” Laurita captioned an Instagram post on April 17.

The former reality star previously hinted that CJ doesn’t like when she shares photos of him, so she does so sparingly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the New Photo of CJ Laurita

Laurita was an OG cast member on RHONJ, officially joining the show back in 2009. At the time, CJ was just 7-years-old. For many fans, it’s hard to believe that so much time has past and that CJ is now an adult.

Shortly after Laurita uploaded the new pic of her son and his girlfriend, dozens of fans took to the comments section of the post to react.

“Omg can’t believe that’s CJ,” one person wrote.

“Oh he’s all grown up. Since show isn’t on, we didn’t seem him mature,” someone else added.

“How is he 21??? Time is such a thief,” a third comment read.

“I remember when he was a child!!! Handsome young man he’s turned out to be!!! Very sweet,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Jacqueline Laurita Shared a Video of Her Son Nick Days Earlier

Just days before sharing the photo of CJ, Laurita took to Instagram to share a video of her youngest son, Nicholas.

“My handsome Nick just enjoying his weekly weekend drive up and down the PCH and all over the O.C. (I could have gone without seeing the poor little lizard in the birds mouth. Maybe they’re just friends),” she captioned the post.

Fans also couldn’t believe how much Nick has changed over the years.

“Omg he’s so grown up and looks just like Chris,” read one comment.

“He is so big. He looks like a man now. Crazy. Very handsome,” someone else added.

Laurita and her family moved to Las Vegas after her time on RHONJ was over. In early 2023, she revealed that she was moving to Southern California.

“I don’t even want to leave Vegas or my family. It sucks. But at least I’m going to a beautiful place,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “We’re going there because he just expanded his office [and] opened a new place in the OC,” she added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum’s Sudden Divorce Gets Ugly