Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Files for Divorce

Another “Real Housewives” star has called it quits with her husband.

On February 23, 2024, People magazine confirmed that “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia.

While it’s unclear why their 15-month marriage is ending, a source told the outlet that the split is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past,” referring to fraud allegations and citizenship status brought to light earlier this month.

Guobadia and Williams tied the knot in November 2022. They exchanged vows in two separate ceremonies; one a traditional Nigerian service and the other an American one.

Neither Porsha Williams Nor Simon Guobadia Have Spoken Out About Their Split

At the time of this writing, neither party had addressed the divorce filing on social media or otherwise. However, the former couple has been active on Instagram over the past 24 hours.

“In the last 17 years, grateful for the opportunity to be able to grow our businesses which in turn keep employing and feeding more American families, and fueling the American economy. That’s the REAL American Dream….when you bless others with opportunities,” Guobadia captioned a post one day before People magazine reported on the divorce.

Meanwhile, Williams took to her Instagram Stories on February 22, 2024, to promote GoNaked’s Valentine wig. Neither Guobadia nor Williams have deleted or removed photos or videos of one another from their Instagram feeds, either.

News of Williams’ divorce comes about a week after she announced that she’d be returning for another season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world,” she said in a statement, according to Today.

She also confirmed the news in a video shared to her Instagram feed.

Dozens of Fans Reacted to the Split News on Reddit

Although the split seems sudden, many fans don’t appear to be all that surprised that Williams filed legal documents to end her marriage. Dozens of fans took to Reddit to react to the news shortly after it was confirmed.

“Knew this was coming when she signed that very lucrative deal with NBC. Porsha uses men for money and then dumps them when they no longer serve their purpose. Iconic tbh,” one person wrote.

“Whattt!!! Omg I see why she is back. That court proceeding is probably when she found out that man is at least 65,” someone else added.

“Looks like RHOA will surpass RHOP with the drama this coming season I don’t think Potomac will survive… I don’t feel sorry for Porsha but I know this season will be juicy as a GA PEACH,” a third comment read.

“Maybe don’t keep getting married/engaged/pregnant by men you’ve only known for two minutes??? I like Porsha, she’s good TV, but she’s not very bright,” a fourth Redditor said.

