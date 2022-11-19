Andy Cohen Sounds off on RHONY Reboot Drama

Andy Cohen is spilling the tea about what’s happening on the new “Real Housewives of New York” reboot.

While speaking with People in an interview published on Nov. 18, Cohen spoke out about Lizzy Savetsky’s mid-season exit from the new “Real Housewives of New York” reboot. Savetsky announced via Instagram on Nov. 16 that she would be leaving the series before filming even wrapped due to the antisemitic comments she was receiving.

“I can confirm that she is leaving, unfortunately,” Cohen told People.

The Bravo exec continued, “What I can also tell you is that when I’ve spoken out against antisemitism, the response that I’ve gotten has been quite alarming.”

Cohen also explained that he thinks social media has made discrimination a lot worse in recent years. “I think social media makes it a whole lot worse,” he told the outlet. “It’s a really rough time. As a Jewish American, it saddens me to see what’s happening with antisemitism.”

In March 2022, Cohen announced to Variety that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be looking a little different in future seasons: the network has decided to split the franchise into two separate shows, one featuring an entirely new group of women and one featuring “legacy” cast members like Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. The cast of the new show was announced during BravoCon 2022, and included Savetsky, while the “legacy” cast has not yet been confirmed publicly.

Lizzy Savetsky Said That She Was on the ‘Receiving End’ of a ‘Torrent of Antisemitic Attacks’

In a statement which she posted to Instagram, Savetsky explained more about her exit and why she decided to leave the show so soon into filming.

“I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC,” Savetsky wrote. “As a proud Orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in the series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience.”

The post continued, “Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family. I’m looking forward to my next chapter. Stayed tuned–and thank you for your support!”

Andy Cohen Recently Gave an Update on the RHONY ‘Legacy’ Casting

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Cohen gave an update on the casting for the legacy edition of the “Real Housewives of New York,” revealing that the lineup was “close” to being finalized. He also spoke about whether or not Bethenny Frankel will be a part of the ensemble.

“The great thing that I’ve loved about the legacy women is through the years they actually do hang out when the cameras aren’t rolling,” Cohen told the outlet during an interview published on Nov. 17. “They are really in touch. They overlap in each other’s lives. Bethenny now lives in Connecticut and she’s just kind of living her best life in her own universe. So, I’m not sure given how she feels about the show at this point, that it even makes any sense [for her to return].”

