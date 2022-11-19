Andy Cohen Reveals if He Wants More Kids in the Future During New Interview

Does Andy Cohen want to have more children?

During a new interview with Us Weekly that was published on Nov. 18, Cohen spoke more about his plans for the future and his family. Cohen has two children which he welcomed via surrogate–Benjamin, 3, and Lucy, 7 months.

“No, I do not [want to have more kids]. I’m good,” Cohen told the outlet. “Let me answer that very quickly. That being said, if I fall in love tomorrow and someone wants … I mean, then we’re gonna have to talk.”

Cohen also spoke about what his son thinks about his job as a “Real Housewives” exec.

“[Ben will] come in when I’m watching Housewives,” Cohen explained. “I screen cuts of the shows on my computer and he’ll come in and wanna watch with me and I’m like, ‘This is Daddy’s work. You can’t watch.’ He’s seen Watch What Happens Live because he’s been to the show. So he’s watched and he’ll watch me and say, ‘Dad,’ he’ll laugh at my jokes, which I think is so sweet.”

Viewers can catch Cohen hosting “Watch What Happens Live” on Bravo every Sunday through Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

Andy Cohen Said That His Priorities Have Changed Since Becoming a Parent

While speaking with People in early November 2022, Cohen revealed how his life has changed since recently becoming a parent of two.

“I’m choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have,” Cohen told the outlet. “I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed.”

Cohen continued, “Just when I think I’ve had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I’m here. It’s just about juggling time management with the two of them.” The Bravo star also revealed during a November 2022 interview with TODAY that he gets great advice from his friends, including stars like Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker. “Kelly and Sarah Jessica have been really great because I can text them at any time, and be like, ‘Ben is constipated,’” Cohen said. “Then I know immediately what to run out and get.”

Andy Cohen Said That His Dating Life Is Different Than It Once Was

After his son Benjamin Cohen was born, Cohen admitted to Entertainment Tonight in an August 2021 interview that his dating life looks a bit different since becoming a father. Currently, Cohen is single and hasn’t been linked to anyone in a handful of years.

“Oh my god. It’s changed a lot,” Cohen told the outlet at the time. “I think it’s become harder in a way. There’s just this subtext that’s obvious without me saying it that’s there, that was never there, obviously. You know what I mean?”

Cohen also added, “And so, to me, it’s a high bar. I don’t know. It’s challenging, is the answer. It’s challenging.”

