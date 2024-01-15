Andy Cohen Weighs in on RHONY Reboot Cast’s Future

“The Real Housewives of New York City” underwent the biggest transformation of any “Housewives” franchise ahead of its 14th season when the entire cast was let go and an entirely new group of ‘Wives was brought in. Now, after airing one season with the rebooted cast, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen is reflecting on the risk, and whether or not he thinks it paid off.

“That was something that I lost sleep over and I was incredibly relieved by the reception and also the grace that people gave, because the original RHONY women were just chef’s kiss and they held such a special place in people’s hearts,” Cohen told Us Weekly in a January 9, 2024 interview.

The RHONY season 14 cast consisted of Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host did admit that not everything will be the same heading into season 15, telling the outlet, “I think that there were some growth areas and I think that those will be dealt with next season.”

Andy Cohen Thinks He Made the Right Decision

Cohen also told Us Weekly that he thinks Bravo’s move to reboot the RHONY cast while bringing the original cast members on a one-off “RHONY Legacy” season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” were “two of the riskiest things” the network has done.

In an October 2023 episode of his Sirius XM show “Radio Andy”, however, Cohen opened up about how he felt they made the right decisions. “I feel like we absolutely did the right thing. And I know its so hard for people when they watch the RHONY reunion and then I have Luann and Dorinda on [WWHL] after and they’re like ‘Oh my god we miss them.’ But I don’t have any question that we did the right thing for a variety of reasons. I know we did the right thing.”

While no other announcements have been made, Cohen has hinted at the RHONY reboot opening the door for other Housewives franchises to be rebooted. According to Page Six, when asked if the network had other reboot ideas in the works, Cohen responded with, “🤔.”

Fans Think 3 RHONY Stars are Back Filming Together

RHONY season 14 star De Silva shared a January 11 TikTok video alongside two of her castmates, Lichy and Hassan, leading fans to believe the trio may all be back filming for season 15.

In the video, De Silva is seen miming zipping her lips while the caption “Don’t Tell Anyone” flashes on screen. De Silva then mimes throwing the key behind her and walks out of frame. As soon as she’s gone, Lichy and Hassan run into the frame to “catch” the key De Silva threw.

“Hope this means you guys are filming 🤭,” one fan commented.

“It’s giving : taping for season 2 started 💚 😂,” another fan wrote on Instagram, where De Silva reshared her post.

“I hope we won’t be seeing you next season,” another TikTok user wrote, to which De Silva responded, “Why would I stop letting you watch me?”

