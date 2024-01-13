Shannon Beador Shares Update About Her RHOC Future

After ending season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” on tense terms with some of her co-stars, Shannon Beador’s future with RHOC remained unclear. The issue was further complicated when Beador was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run DUI in September 2023, just after filming the season 17 reunion.

Now, however, in a January 2023 social media post, Beador gave fans an update on her future with the series. In the since-deleted Instagram photo, Beador smiled at the camera alongside her daughters Sophie, Stella, and Adeline, and the RHOC film crew. Beador captioned the photo, “🎬 ❤️,” and a screenshot of the post has been re-shared by Bravo fan page bravosnarkside.

Season 18 Will Be Shannon Beador’s 10th Season as a Housewife

Although the full scope of her role in season 18 has yet to be confirmed, Beador’s apparent return to the series would mark her 10th consecutive season as a full-time Housewife, adding her to a rare group of “Real Housewives” stars that includes her Orange County castmates Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

Some stars from other franchises that have reached this feat include Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey from Atlanta, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan from New York City, Kyle Richards from Beverly Hills, and Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga from New Jersey. Plenty of other stars have 10 seasons under their belt as well, however many are non-consecutive, including seasons spent in a recurring “Friend of” role or away from the show entirely before a return to full-time status.

Although this would be a benchmark season for Beador, fans are unsure how she will fare, with one Reddit user creating a discussion thread titled, “Braced for Shannons worst season yet…”, referring to Beador not being in the best place with her co-stars.

“From what we know, Shannon is about to have nobody next season of RHOC while arguably she’s at her lowest. Emily [Simpson], Gina [Kirschenheiter], Tamra [Judge], Alexis [Bellino] & [Heather Dubrow] are all not exactly allies with Shannon & all seem to have ties to Alexis (bar Gina),” the user wrote. Bellino was recently offered a contract to return to RHOC after striking up a relationship with Beador’s ex John Janssen.

While many Reddit users were pessimistic about Beador’s forthcoming season, one fan had higher hopes for her, commenting, “Gang ups always fail and make their target the victim. Shannon should be the villain of the next season in the audience’s eyes, but she probably won’t because they’ll overdo it especially Tamra. You would think HWs would’ve figured this out by now.”

Shannon Beador is Going on Tour With Vicki Gunvalson

While Beador begins filming, she is in the midst of preparing for a series of live shows with former RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson. The pair announced their “Shannon and Vicki Live” tour on January 6, with Beador writing, “Come and whoop it up with @vickigunvalson and I! 💃💃 We can’t wait to see you! Check my link in bio for cities and dates! ❤️.” The pair’s tour kicks off on March 13 in Houston, Texas with more shows across the country in March, April, and May.

