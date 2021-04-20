Andy Cohen Weighs In on Teresa Giudice’s New Boyfriend

During an April 20 appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Andy Cohen weighed in on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

“I did meet him, actually,” Cohen revealed during his appearance. “I saw your hot topics, you were reporting on the story that I read about too, I talked to her about it at the reunion, I might add. Here’s what you have to know. If you watch Jersey housewives closely, Teresa said that she was looking for a man who would make love to her three times a day. She said it on the show, and so, if it is true that this man wants sex four times a day, this guy maybe is made for her. I mean, honestly. Who knows?”

In December 2020, Giudice became Instagram-official with Ruelas, posting a picture of them out to dinner together. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star wrote in the caption, “The BEST thing that came out of 2020.” Ruelas is also set to appear later during this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Giudice’s Boyfriend Allegedly Has a ‘Playboy Past’

According to a recent report from Page Six, Giudice’s new boyfriend may have a scandalous past, which is what Cohen and Williams were referencing during Cohen’s appearance on April 20. In court documents obtained by the publication, Ruelas’ ex-fiancée, a woman named Vanessa Reiser, claimed that Ruelas would “punish” her if she didn’t meet his sexual needs.

“He demanded that I be available for sex whenever he wanted,” Reiser alleged in the court papers. “If I objected to his demands, Luis Ruelas would punish me. He would be nasty, withdraw from me, and blame me for what happened.”

A source also told the publication more alleged details about Ruelas’ relationship with another ex named Paula Sanchez. “Ninety-nine percent of their fights were because he was complaining that they weren’t having enough sex,” the source told Page Six. “If they had sex like four times in one day, there was a complaint.”

Giudice Met Ruelas While Vacationing at the New Jersey Shore

During a February 2021 interview with Extra, Giudice revealed that she met her new flame while vacationing at the New Jersey Shore. “We met, believe it or not, at the Jersey Shore. I was walking, and that’s how I met him, exercising,” Giudice said. “He ran past me that week a few times… And he ran past me with no shirt on. And I was like, ‘Oh, who is that?’”

Giudice continued, “We started talking, he told us about himself. He had two business cards on him. He handed to me one and then one to my married girlfriend. All of a sudden, he drives up to us in the car. He said, ‘Teresa, my son wanted to know why I didn’t ask for your number.’ I said, ‘I have your business card. I’ll text you.’ My girlfriend took my phone and was like, ‘I’m texting him right now.’” And, clearly, the rest is history.

