RHONY Star Puts Demi Lovato on Blast In New Instagram Story

In a new Instagram story, “Real Housewives of New York” star Leah McSweeney put Demi Lovato on blast after the singer complained that a Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop was “triggering” to women with eating disorders for including sugar-free options on their menu.

“Demi Lovato should be ashamed of herself for using her platform of 102 million people following her on Instagram to drag a frozen yogurt spot because she’s mad that they sell diet frozen yogurt and sugar-free options,” McSweeney said in an April 18 Instagram story. “Because that triggers her, and therefore, they should just be harassed and go out of business. What the f***?”

Leah Mcsweeney is dropping her two cents into the Demi Lovato drama 💀 #RHONY pic.twitter.com/ASJ3vjwWKV — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) April 19, 2021

McSweeney continued, “I mean, I’m sorry that she had to deal with an eating disorder, that’s terrible, but does that mean that we have to stop offering people sugar-free options for things? What about people with diabetes? What about people who just don’t want to f****** eat regular ice cream and just want some sugar-free frozen yogurt? I want that s*** sometimes. That is just the ultimate privilege is to use your platform with millions and millions of people to drag a f****** business with 6,000 followers on Instagram…this story just f****** irks me, it’s absolutely disgusting.”

Lovato Urged the Frozen Yogurt Shop to ‘Do Better’

#DemiLovato attacks local Los Angeles yogurt business The Bigg Chill for selling diet restricted items for people who are diabetics, vegans and more, saying it’s triggering for her to walk by those items in order to make a purchase. pic.twitter.com/7J7XXDlVCW — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) April 18, 2021

After Lovato called out the yogurt shop, called The Bigg Chill, on Instagram, the shop replied to her, explaining that they were simply just catering to their customers. “We cater to all of our customer’s needs for the past 36 years,” the Bigg Chill wrote to the star over DM, “We are sorry you found this offensive.”

In response, Lovato urged the shop to “do better.” Lovato wrote, “Not just that. Your service was terrible. So rude. The whole experience was triggering and awful. You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store. You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs…Don’t make excuses, just do better.”

Many Fans Seem to Agree With McSweeney’s Take on the Situation

Demi Lovato got 102 million followers and she’s attacking a small frozen yogurt business with 7k. I understand the frustration, but that’s not solving anything. — idiot (@Jare_Shue_) April 19, 2021

Like McSweeney, many of Lovato’s fans seemed to agree that she shouldn’t have called out the small frozen yogurt shop on her big platform. On April 19, one user wrote on Twitter, “idk why #DemiLovato chose to blast a frozen yogurt company for daring to have sugar free treats for the public, especially when there, y’know, are a lot of people out here who prefer to go sugar free bc of certain health restrictions (like diabetes) or allergies….”

Other users seemed to agree, with one fan writing, “Demi Lovato really one of the most over-opinionated entitled f*** ….. did she forget diabetic people like frozen yogurt too? I can’t believe what i’m reading…..starting drama over sugar-free yogurt….seriouslllyyyyyyyy.” Another fan chimed in, “Demi Lovato really got nothing else going on that she has to beef with a frozen yogurt shop for having items for others with special health/dietary needs.”

