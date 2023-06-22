Andy Cohen Calls Former RHONY Star ‘Wild’

In an interview with Howard Stern on June 14, 2023, Andy Cohen talked about his new book, “The Daddy Diaries” and shared some insight into some of the things he had written.

At one point, Stern asked Cohen why he called “Real Housewives of New York” star Sonja Morgan the “most outrageous Housewife.”

“I mean, she’s wild,” Cohen said on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM. He went on to explain that the women cast on the various franchises are very real and they act the same way whether the cameras are rolling or not.

“People always say, what are the Housewives like in real life? And I say, if you run into a Housewife in the wild, they will be exactly as they appear on the show. I mean, you know, Ramona Singer lives in, I think, in your radius out east, and if you ever ran into her, Beth [Stern’s wife] would probably say ‘Wow!'” Cohen continued, explaining that Singer “is how she is.”

Sonja Morgan Will Be on ‘Crappie Lake’ & ‘RHONY Legacy: Ultimate Girls Trip’

Morgan starred on “The Real Housewives of New York” for 10 seasons, joining as a full-time cast member in season 3. After the show was completely recast for season 14, Morgan was offered a spot on the “Legacy” version of the show, which got some of the OG cast members together for a week in St. Barts.

The women, including Singer and Dorinda Medley, has already filmed. According to TMZ, the ladies were each paid $250,000 to do the show.

In addition, Morgan has also been cast in another spinoff of sorts alongside RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps.

“The Benton City Council surprises the town residents by inviting ‘Real Housewives’ icons Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan to help spruce up their small town that was devastated by the pandemic, which has a population just shy of 7,000,” reads Bravo’s description of “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.”

The show is set to premiere on July 9, 2023, on Bravo.

Andy Cohen Is a Fan of Sonja Morgan

Despite thinking that Morgan is “wild,” he seems to be a fan of hers. In fact, he’s really excited about her new spinoff with pal Luann de Lesseps.

“When you see Luann and Sonja at Crappie Lake. Guys, I’m not overselling this show, and I have nothing to do with it. I didn’t produce it, it wasn’t my idea. I watched it as a fan, just like you. It’s so funny,” Cohen said on an episode of his SiriusXM radio show in May 2023.

However, there’s one thing that Morgan did in the past that Cohen isn’t a huge fan of: “Tipsy Girl.” In a 2017 interview with People magazine and Entertainment Weekly’s Editorial Director Jess Cagle, Cohen called it the “most absurd” business venture.

Morgan’s liquor brand didn’t take off the way her former co-star Bethenny Frankel’s Skinny Girl did — and the name alone caused quite a bit of tension. They managed to work things out, however, which Frankel shared on the “Watch What Happens Live After Show” in April 2017.

