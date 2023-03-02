Andy Cohen Isn’t a Fan of Popular Housewives Move

Andy Cohen has been front and center to all of the Real Housewives drama ever since the first season of the franchise debuted in Orange County in 2006.

While the Bravo host has seen it all, in an interview with Elle Australia, Cohen named the one Housewives thing that really gets under his skin.

In the interview, Cohen said he’s a fan of the “shocking real life moments” caught by Bravo’s cameras, but he draws the line at the ladies getting violent with glass. “When a glass gets broken. I am not really into it,” he said. “I don’t like a glass broken.”

Cohen admitted that Teresa Giudice’s famous table flip on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” was a major franchise moment, but he doubled down on the glass tossing on other episodes. “I mean, the table flip was iconic, but a glass broken. It’s just not interesting,” he said.

One of the most famous such moments was Lisa Rinna’s famous wine glass toss at Kim Richards in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 5 episode, “Amster-Damn!”

Cohen once listed the 2015 episode filmed during a cast trip to Amsterdam as one of his favorite Housewives episodes of all time, per an Instagram post shared by Bravo. “Amster-Damn!” was at the top of the list, followed by “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 1 finale, which featured Giudice’s famous table flip.

Lisa Rinna Said The Wine Glass Toss Was One of the “Biggest” Moments of Her Life

The wine incident took place in an Amsterdam restaurant when Richards threatened to expose a secret about Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin. After Richards teased a smoking gun related to Hamlin, the former “Days of Our Lives” star tossed a wine glass at her and told her not to “ever” touch her husband. The violent act caused Richards’ sister, Kyle, to run out of the restaurant.

Rinna later told People she never dreamed she would have reacted in such a way. “I’d say breaking the glass was probably the biggest moment of my life,” Rinna said in 2015. “I would have never thought that would happen in a million years. I didn’t even know I had that in me.”

The Rinna Beauty founder attributed her viral moment to her drive to protect her family at all costs.

Hamlin later told Lapalme magazine that he was proud of his wife for defending him. “I think [Kim Richards] implied that I’d done something out of the marriage, but Lisa went ballistic over that. I was very proud of her,” he told the outlet, per Us Weekly.

Lisa Rinna is Not the Only Real Housewife to Throw Wine at a Co-Star

Play

Jeana Keough Looks Back on the Time Tamra Judge Threw a Glass of Wine in Her Face | Life After Bravo

Over the years, Real Housewives fans have seen several other wine toss moments. The first big one came in 2011 on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” when Tamra Judge threw a glass of red wine in co-star Jeana Keough’s face during the season 6 finale, spawning a free-for-all. In 2015, Judge told BravoTV.com that she was worried after she threw the wine because heard Keough got wine in her eye and that it “really hurt” her. “I heard that if there was ice in my wine and it hit her in the face, I could have been charged,” Judge revealed.

In 2014, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer tossed a wine glass at Kristen Taekman during a spat in a canoe, and the broken glass cut her lip open. In 2019, Taekman told Bravo, “It is insane, to me, still to this day, to think that she threw a glass — it wasn’t a plastic cup, like a picnic glass — it was a full-on glass at my lip.”

And in 2015, Brandi Glanville also went there with Eileen Davidson on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Glanville threw her wine at Davidson after the soap star refused to reenact a “Days of Our Lives” scene for her. After Glanville tossed the wine at her, Davidson said she was angry and “humiliated.”

Rinna called the move “inappropriate and weird,” adding, “If she had thrown the drink in my face I’d probably be in a cop car.”

And while it didn’t happen while shooting “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” in October 2022 Jennifer Aydin made headlines after an altercation with her co-star Giudice’s estranged family members Joe and Melissa Gorga at BravoCon. According to Page Six, Aydin threw a glass of water aimed at Melissa Gorga’s assistant, although it was originally reported to be a glass of wine.

Whatever the beverage, Cohen did not approve of the behavior. “I think it’s gross. Period dot,” Cohen told E! News of the incident.

