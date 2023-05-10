2 Former RHONJ Stars Had an Unexpected Reunion & Fans Wonder How Teresa Giudice Will Feel

Two former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars have reunited and some fans are wondering what it will mean for another renewed friendship.

On May 9, 2023, Jacqueline Laurita shared a photo of herself alongside former RHONJ star — and Teresa Giudice’s cousin — Kathy Wakile.

“It was so nice visiting with @kathywakile and @richardwakile and all their sweet friends at the pool at the @encorebeachclub @wynnlasvegas #cabana and #coctails [sic] #BeautifulDay Always a pleasure,” Laurita captioned the photo.

“Loved seeing you! I’m so happy that we were able to see you & catch up,” Wakile commented on the post.

Soon after, dozens of fans took to the comments section of the post, many wondering if Laurita and Wakile’s reunion would have a negative impact on Laurita’s reconciliation with Giudice. As many RHONJ fans know, Giudice no longer talks to the Wakile family after a falling out years ago.

Many Fans Voiced Concerns Over Jacqueline Laurita & Kathy Wakile’s Reunion

While some fans think that Giudice knows that Laurita has always been friendly with Wakile, others wondered if her decision to meet up with Giudice’s cousin will cause a new rift to form.

“How you can be friendly to Teresa after the way she treated you is ASTONISHING,” one person wrote.

“Jacqueline you are sure getting around. Teresa is not going to like that,” someone else added.

“Was so happy to see you and Teresa together….. but really hope you all don’t gang up on her again,” a third comment read.

“uh oh…Teresa’s going to be done with you now,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Other fans believe that the meeting was totally innocent and that Giudice is aware that Laurita is still on good terms with the Wakiles. Meanwhile, a handful of people suggested that Laurita should help facilitate a reunion between Giudice and Wakile.

Giudice hasn’t talked to her cousin in many years.

“My family came on the show behind my back, and that was the worst thing that could have ever happened to me. That’s why I don’t speak to Kathy anymore. I’ll never speak to her or Rosie ever again because I don’t want family like that,” Giudice said at BravoCon 2022, according to Us Weekly.

Wakile later responded, telling the outlet, “First of all, I never approached Bravo to do the show. Second of all, I never did it behind anyone’s back. I followed the protocol that Bravo set before me, you know? And so to keep pushing that and saying that, that I went behind Teresa’s back and … Enough already. I wish everyone well.”

Fans Were Elated to See Jacqueline Laurita & Teresa Giudice’s Las Vegas Reunion

Laurita was an OG member of the RHONJ cast. She appeared as a full-time “Housewife” on seasons 1 through 5, dropped to a guest role in season 6, and was back full-time for season 7 before parting ways with Bravo in 2016.

Laurita and Giudice used to be the best of friends, but their relationship became very strained while they were on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” together. Eventually, the two had a falling out and completely stopped talking.

When Laurita moved to Las Vegas in 2019, there didn’t seem to be any chance of a reconciliation between the two friends, but they surprised just about everyone when a photo of them together popped up on Instagram in February 2023.

According to Laurita’s Instagram post, she and Giudice had a lot to talk about during their “five hour lunch.” She went on to say that the two had reconciled. “#NewBeginnings for REAL this time! Lucy and Ethel are BACK and living our BEST lives. Life is good,” her caption read.

Though many fans were surprised to see that Laurita and Giudice were giving their friendship a fresh start, most were happy to see it, knowing that the two were once such great friends.

