‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Shares Painful Secret From Her Past

Annemarie Wiley opened up about her past in anew interview.

In a February 2024 interview, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newcomer got emotional while talking about trying to find her birth family. Wiley, 41, was adopted shortly after her birth, she shared with fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Anne Marie Wiley Explained What She ‘Let Go’ Of in Spain

In the RHOBH episode “Ashing It Out,” the cast members each “let go” of something from their past during an emotional seaside ceremony in Spain. Wiley told her co-stars, “I know I have this very confident exterior, but I’ve still got a lot of work to do to feel like I’m in a peaceful place for myself and for my family. And I want to be happy.”

Speaking on the “RHOBH Aftershow,” Wiley explained what she really “let go” of. “I was still in my feelings about Crystal [Kung Minkoff],” she said, in reference to her past drama with her co-star. “And I was like you know what, at this point, it is what it is. I did that, and I did my biological mom. Because I was adopted when I was two weeks old. My biological mother had given me up for adoption because she felt that she was not equipped to take care of me, and she wanted me to be in a better situation. And it was a closed adoption. I have there’s something in my adoption paperwork that says that she had asked for me never to try to contact her, which I have not done.”

According to her Bravo bio, Wiley, who is of Dutch and Nigerian descent, was adopted as baby and raised by her family in Canada.

Wiley has posted photos of her adoptive family. In 2023, she shared a photo of her posing with her two sisters. In June 2023, Wiley’s adoptive mother, Ingrid Hanssens-Fast, passed away. At the time, Wiley posted a tribute to her mother, describing her as ”the most incredible Mom and Grama.” “My first friend and teacher,” she wrote. “Thank you for ‘choosing’ me to be your middle daughter ❤️. I love you so much, Mommy.”

Annemarie Wiley Was Heartbroken When She Reached Out to a Biological Relative

While Wiley’s biological mom requested not to reunite with her, the future Bravo star did do some digging. On the “RHOBH Aftershow,” Wiley revealed that she had genetic testing done and received notice of a match.

“I received an email that said I had a really really close relative,” she shared. “It was showing that it would have been my mother’s sister. So you know, like, admittedly I was kind of excited. I was like wow this is a big deal.”

Wiley continued, “I messaged her and I said you know something to the effect of like ‘I’m 41 years old, I was born in Edmonton at this hospital on this day, my mother gave me up for adoption. I’m just wondering if you know of me. Like just if you know of my existence at all.’”

The board-certified nurse anesthetist explained that she asked her relative to share any information she could with her, but was shut out. “She did not respond, and she blocked me,” Wiley said, beginning to get emotional. “I think now though that I’m a mother it does make me think about it sometimes because I can’t imagine having birthed one of my children and not being with them.”

Wiley also questioned what her biological mother really thinks four decades later. “Sometimes I wonder…this was, you know, 41 years ago. Like, did she does she still mean that… or has she completely moved on and is the woman who was supposed to be my aunt that telling? That she still doesn’t want me to find her.”

“I can’t control that my biological mother wanted to put me up for adoption,” the RHOBH star added. “I can only control my reaction to it and how I live my life going forward. So that’s what I let go of.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna Responds to RHOBH Producers Showing Her Exit Email