Crystal Kung Minkoff Says ‘No One’ Is Jealous of Annemarie Wiley

Crystal Kung Minkoff said she is not jealous of her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Annemarie Wiley’s medical career. Wiley, who works as a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA), has been under fire for talking about her job on camera and offering unsolicited medical advice to co-star Sutton Stracke.

In a February 2024 interview with E! News, Minkoff responded to a RHOBH Aftershow interview in which Wiley accused her of being jealous of her because she is in the medical field.

“I just think this is who she is,” Minkoff said of Wiley. “That she sort of blurs the line that I’m jealous because I was very clear I wanted to go to medical school to become a surgeon and she went to nursing school. So that’s sort of that’s who she is. And no, no one’s jealous of Annemarie’s life.”

In a previous RHOBH scene, Minkoff told her co-stars that she planned to go to medical school, but her future husband Rob told her he wanted to get married and have a family. In turn, she decided not to go to medical school.

On the Aftershow, Wiley said, “Crystal wanted to go to medical school. Sorry Crystal that you decided to marry a man that didn’t support your dream. Crystal probably sees me and is super triggered. ‘Look at her with her life’—sorry my life’s pretty awesome, whatever— ‘and she is a thriving medical professional, I wish I would have been able to do that.’ So of course she’s triggered by it.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Admitted She Feels ‘Bad’ For Annemarie

In January 2024, an Instagram post shared by The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) seemed to take aim at Wiley and how she represented her career while filming RHOBH. The organization even labeled her a “fake” and accused her of “title misappropriation.”

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on January 31, Wiley said she initially thought the post was from a “fake account.” “Because I thought there was no way a professional association would do that,” she said. Wiley then claimed that the ASA doesn’t love CRNAs and they especially don’t love the fact that she’s “a CNRA that’s on a reality show” and that she’s bringing “a lot of awareness and a lot of advocacy to CRNAs.”

Wiley received more backlash for her response.

“You’re bringing awareness… to a job type? This isn’t a cause, girl. It’s a paycheck,” one commenter wrote.

Others accused Wiley of actually hurting CRNAs with her comments about the profession.

“Real Housewives of Dallas” alum Dr. Tiffany Moon, who works as a board-certified anesthesiologist, clapped back at Wiley’s comments. “The ASA doesn’t ‘not love CRNAs’ or care that you’re on a reality show bringing more attention to your profession. They care when CRNAs misrepresent themselves as physicians or use terminology to intentionally mislead the public to believe that they are anesthesiologists,” she wrote. “(Don’t make this into a CRNA vs MD thing- I have immense respect for my CRNA colleagues, just not the ones who call themselves anesthesiologists.)”

Speaking with E! News, Minkoff admitted she felt a little “bad” about all of the backlash Wiley has received. “I would say I started to feel like it was going too far,” Minkoff said of the hate toward Wiley. “I did feel bad because I’ve been on the other side of social media hate. But I will say she continues to go on social media and double down. So it’s almost like she’s asking for it. So I stay out of it, I…But I don’t know, she seems to welcome it, so…”

Annemarie Wiley Accused Other Real Housewives Stars of Being Jealous of RHOBH’s Success

Other Real Housewives stars have taken issue with Wiley and her comments. In December, former “Real Housewives of Miami” star, Dr. Nicole Martin posted a video on Instagram sharing her thoughts on Wiley’s on-camera medical advice for her co-star Sutton Stracke, who shared she was having esophageal problems.

The RHOM alum, who is also an anesthesiologist, accused Wiley of gaslighting Stracke and said it felt “uncomfortable” and “cringy” watching Wiley “belittle Sutton’s symptoms in such a way.”

Wiley responded in a Page Six interview to say she felt hurt that Martin posted a public criticism instead of contacting her directly. “It was really, unfortunately, about trying to capitalize off of the ‘Beverly Hills’ show. And I guess this is what the kids call clout-chasing, right? You’re just trying to capitalize on the moment for likes and whatever it is,” she said.

In turn, Martin responded during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with even more shade toward Wiley. ”I think to chase clout implies that you’re going after a bigger fish,” she said. “And Annemarie is in no way a bigger fish, Not professionally, not medically, not educationally. So I don’t think I was chasing any clout.”

Wiley clarified things during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I never implied that she was clout chasing me,” Wiley told host Andy Cohen. “I was saying it’s numbers right? Like she is chiming in because she wants to be involved in the Beverly Hills franchise. I never said me. If you watch it back, I said she’s clout chasing off of Beverly Hills. And I mean the numbers, you know, the numbers speak for themselves. And so if you can tag along to that franchise you’re going to get lots of views which is what she got from it so…”

