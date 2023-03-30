RHOBH Newcomer Annemarie Wiley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

There’s a new lady filming for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Newcomer Annemarie Wiley has been filming scenes for the upcoming 13th season of the Bravo reality show, according to People. A source told the outlet that the newcomer is “hilarious” and will be a “great fit” for the group, which also includes Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Dutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Bravo has not confirmed if Annemarie will be a “friend” of the cast or a full-timer on the show, but she follows all of the RHOBH cast on Instagram and she posed in a party dress on the same night that Kyle Richards hosted a cast dinner party that was filmed for the show.

Here’s what you need to know about Annemarie Wiley:

1. Annemarie Wiley is Married to a Former NFL Star

Annemarie, 40, has been married to former NFL player Marcellus Wiley since 2014. The couple’s wedding took place in the Mexican coastal resort town Playa del Carmen, according to an Instagram post shared by the former football star. “Happy Anniversary to the woman that made all my dreams come true!” Marcellus wrote in an anniversary post in June, 2019.

Annemarie paid tribute to her happy marriage in June 2022 with her own anniversary post. “So blessed to live this life with you, my love, my person,” she wrote to her husband. “We’ve created so much magic together, and I’m loving every single second of it.”

The wealthy pair boast a lifestyle worthy of an RHOBH diamond. Annemarie’s husband has a net worth of $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, after playing defensive end for multiple NFL teams, including the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, and Dallas Cowboys. He retired from the NFL in 2006 and has since worked as a sports analyst and host.

In a glowing Instagram post, Annemarie once described her husband as “selfless, devoted, and ever present.” “Role model, mentor, chauffeur (!!!), coach (literally), substitute nurse, dance party partner, grill master, pool cannonball pro… Your roles are endless!” she wrote of her husband.

2. Annemarie Wiley is a Mom to Four

Like all of the other current RHOBH stars, Annemarie is a mom. She shares three biological children with Marcellus: A son, Marcellus Jr., 7, and daughters Ariya Jayne, 4, and Alivia Marie, 3, according to E! News. She is also a stepmom to Morocca Alise, 24, who is her husband’s daughter from a previous relationship. A source told People that Annemarie has “an adorable family life.”

She frequently posts family photos on Instagram. When her youngest child, Alivia, was born in 2020, she shared a photo from her hospital bed as she snuggled her newborn. “The boys are officially outnumbered!” she wrote of her family. “Please welcome Alivia Marie … She was, by far, mommy’s easiest and fastest labor! We are doing fantastic and enjoying the calm before we go home to the storm.” At the time, Annemarie note that she had three children under the age of five.

3. Annemarie Wiley is a Nurse Anesthetist

Annemarie has a career as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist (CRNA) in Los Angeles, CA. In 2022, she shared a lengthy Instagram post about her career in the medical field.

In her post, she shared footage of her in the operating room as she revealed that a Nurse Anesthetist is “an advanced practice nurse who administers anesthesia for surgery and other medical procedures.”

She also revealed the advanced schooling she had to get to obtain her degree and noted that the field was since known as “the best kept secret in healthcare.”

4. Annemarie Wiley Co-Founded Project Transition With Her Husband

On her Instagram bio, Annemarie revealed that she is the co-founder of Project Transition, an organization that provides “resources and assistance for individuals, families, and organizations to enhance personal and community development,” per its website.

The charitable organization also “provides leadership training to at-risk youth with the goal of creating tomorrow’s thought leaders,” according to co-founder Marcellus Wiley’s official website. Marcellus has also appeared in multiple YouTube videos for the organization.

5. Annemarie Wiley is Into Fitness

The busy working mom also takes time to focus on herself. Annemarie is a major fitness buff. Her Instagram page features a look at her intense gym workouts and weight training. She also gets her kids involved. In a 2022 Instagram post, Annemarie’s young daughter was seen running on a treadmill as she worked out nearby.

“Parents are children’s first Role Models!” she captioned the video. “When children see their parents enjoying exercising diligently and regularly they naturally become curious, interested, and willing to try. It becomes a family habit and eventually, they pick it up on their own and they exercise by themselves.”