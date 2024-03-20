Another ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star May Be Leaving

Another “Real Housewives” star may be leaving her franchise. In an interview with the U.S. Sun, Sutton Stracke seemed to suggest that newbie Annemarie Wiley wouldn’t be back for another season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I don’t even talk to Annemarie,” Stracke told the outlet. When asked if she thought the full-time star would return, Stracke responded, “Ehhh, I don’t know what else she’s going to talk about. She could talk about, like, I don’t know. What’s next? My roots and my hair? Who cares,” Stracke said.

Wiley joined the Beverly Hills franchise on season 13 in a full-time role. She hadn’t ever appeared on the show in years prior. No decisions for the season 14 cast have been confirmed by Bravo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Are Hoping Annemarie Wiley Doesn’t Return

Back in March 2023, Wiley shared an Instagram caption filled with diamond emoji, effectively confirming that she’d inked a deal to be part of the cast.

“Step outside of your comfort zone. Try new things. Don’t turn down novel experiences. Never stop growing. And most importantly, SMILE through it all! HERE WE GO,” she captioned the post. A short while later, E! News confirmed that the wife of former NFLer Marcellus Wiley had been filming for season 13.

As the season played out, many fans found themselves disliking Wiley and many have expressed their hopes that she’s a one and done — that is, that she doesn’t return for season 14.

In late February 2024, some fans took to Reddit to share their feelings.

“I don’t like her and I don’t want her back, but I have started to feel sorry for her in that way you feel sorry for someone who has zero self-awareness and never will,” one person wrote.

“Honestly she just doesn’t have enough charisma for her delusions and flat out lying to be entertaining,” someone else added.

“f there were something to like about her, we would’ve seen it by now. Unfortunately, during the season, she gave nothing to like, and she has continued to put herself in an unfavorable light in how she has responded to the backlash from this season,” a third comment read.

“She can go pound sand. She still refuses to acknowledge the eating disorder comment even though it’s on camera,” a fourth Redditor said.

Sutton Stracke Hopes Denise Richards Returns to the Franchise

As Stracke strongly suggested that Wiley wouldn’t be back for another season, she did say that there’s one person that she’d like to see come back.

“I wish Denise would [return],” Stracke told the U.S. Sun. “I love her. I’m a huge Denise fan. I think she’s wonderful. Denise is very funny and she’s very smart and she’s so beautiful. Sometimes I get mesmerized just looking at her hair. Denise is great, [but] I have no idea. I’m not in charge of that stuff. I don’t even know if I’m coming back,” she continued.

“They stick a microphone on me and I come in and step in stuff and make a mess of it and then apologize. That’s kind of what I do,” she added.

Richards joined the Beverly Hills franchise for seasons 9 and 10 before parting ways with Bravo. She returned as a guest on season 13.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star Teases New Beau Following Split