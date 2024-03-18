RHOBH Star Teases New Beau Following Split

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke is dating someone new.

The brand owner broke things off with Steve, who was featured on season 13 of the hit Bravo show, and has moved on to a new guy, whom she described as “tall, dark and handsome” in an interview with Page Six.

“I have some suitors now, yes, one in particular,” she teased, adding, “I really just want to meet guys in a normal way. And yes, there’s maybe one that I’m sort of interested in right now that could be a possible match. I’ll keep you posted.”

“He’s old-school meets new-school. I’m imagining that he’s old-school. He opens the door, he pulls out my chair for me, he’s very polite but yet also is cool,” she shared.

Stracke was previously married to Christian Stracke from 2000 through 2016, and they have three kids together.

Sutton Stracke Has Shared Portions of Her Personal Life on RHOBH

Stracke has been on a couple of dates that have been filmed for the “Real Housewives.”

In 2022, Stracke went on a few dates with Sanjit Das, who was featured in a few episodes of the show. The two met on Bumble and ended up taking their relationship to the next level unexpectedly; Stracke was out with the RHOBH ladies when they decided it would be a good idea to FaceTime Das. Fortunately, he was still open to dating Stracke after the potentially awkward call.

By October 2022, however, Stracke revealed that she was single, though she and Das had remained friends.

In the time since, Stracke has been on a handful more dates — including some with Steve,

Stracke didn’t say much about why she and Steve broke things off. “I was telling him when the episodes were coming out and he was very sweet. He was a good guy, but it didn’t work out between us,” she told Page Six.

Sutton Stracke Has Used a Matchmaker to Set Her Up on Dates

Stracke has admitted that online dating hadn’t been easy for her. Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” likely know that she has enlisted the help of a matchmaker to find her the right men to date.

Stracke teamed up with Alessandra Conti, and some of their interactions were featured on RHOBH.

“I am beyond honored to join the iconic cast of RHOBH and embark on this incredible journey alongside Sutton. Get ready for a season filled with love, laughter, and a whole lot of drama,” Conti captioned an Instagram post in October 2023.

In February 2023, Conti shared an update on her time filming RHOBH and working with Stracke.

“Sutton was such a good sport through this whole process. Imagine putting your dating life out there for the world to watch?! I’m lovinggg the evolution from her first date to her second… she was simply SHINING on her date with Steve,” she wrote on Instagram.

Stracke is currently single and still trying to find her person.

