RHOBH Star Defends Husband’s Controversial Comments About Her

Annemarie Wiley clarified comments she made about her husband on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The 40-year-old nurse anesthetist caused a buzz after revealing that her husband, former NFL player Marcellus Wiley, rated her a “solid 8.5” for looks, athletic ability, and brains.

During a January 31, 2024 appearance on the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow,” Wiley explained what her husband meant with the ranking.

“It was totally supposed to be funny, it was supposed to be a joke,” she told host Andy Cohen. “Like my husband and I, we’re were like that. He is my best friend, he is my person. We are super silly with each other all the time.”

Wiley continued, “He’s like, ‘Babe, you totally botched that.’ He’s like ‘You’re not an eight and a half across the board.’ He’s like ‘Yes, looks and brains and body and all that stuff he’s like, you’re a 10.’ But like I admittedly, I’m a stress freak and I’m like kind of OCD and he hates those things because he doesn’t like when I stress out. So he’s like, ‘Those are your twos.’ So it’s an average. He’s like “Yes you’re a 10 in all the important things.’ He wouldn’t have married a not 10.”

Annemarie Wiley Said Being an 8.5 is ‘A Badge of Honor’

Fans may recall that in the RHOBH season 13 episode “Esopha-Gate,” Wiley said her husband rated her 8.5 out of 10 for her looks, athletic prowess, and smarts, “Marcellus always tells me the reason he fell in love with me was because ‘You’re an 8.5 at everything,’” Wiley said in a confessional. “He’s like ‘You’re not a 10 in looks, you’re not a 10 as an athlete, you’re not a 10 in brains. But you are a solid eight and a half at everything you do.’ And he’s like you know not a lot of people can say that.”

While Wiley seemed happy with her ranking, fans slammed the commentary on social media. “Annemarie bragging about waking up to a man who rates her an 8.5 isn’t the brag she thinks it is. If you don’t check a man who rates you then you’re doing everything wrong,” one viewer wrote on X.

But during an appearance on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Aftershow,” Wiley clarified that she explained her husband’s rating incorrectly.

“Let me back up on this 8.5 thing,” she said. “Because now he said ‘I never said you were an 8.5 across the board.’ He’ s like I’m a 9.5 in my face and my body. And he said I’m like an 8,5. 9 in all the other things. But I’m, maybe I’m just averaging it out then. But I’ll take 8.5 across the board. I don’t care. If he calls me 8.5 across the board that is a win. You know why? Because there are a lot of people who are like 10 right here (points to body) and 6 in there (points to brain) and that sucks. So I will take 8.5 across the board, That is killin’ it. I will take it. I take that as a badge of honor. Absolutely.”

Marcellus Wiley Also Explained His Rating of Annemarie

Marcellus Wiley also found himself having to explain what he meant. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, he noted that his wife “said to the world that I said she’s an 8 and 1/2 out of 10.”

“All right I gave her an overall grade of eight and a half out of 10,” he said, adding that his own grade for himself isn’t a 10 either. The former NFL defensive end explained that always wants to tell the truth and not be a “yes man.” He added that, “No one is a 10, no one is perfect.”

“Now when you’re talking about my wife who I love to death, she’s an eight and a half out of 10 no doubt,” he said. “My wife, she heard that I said she’s an eight and a half all across the board, Oh no no no no no no, Baby, you are in looks you in the 9.999s… let’s go 10 to be simple. She’s a 10 in the look, I like her, she got big muscles, pretty face. She’s fresh, she fine. But then you start saying, ‘Okay what about her brains?’ My wife’s smart as hell. Smart as hell. So she’s in the nines again.”

Marcellus went on to explain that the 8.5 comes from some lower-ranking things about his wife.

“Okay, so where does eight and a half come from?” he asked. “What about her personality? She really good. I would go low nines. Now we are starting to get low, and why? Because she’s a people pleaser. I don’t like people pleasers. I like you pleasing yourself and then people liking you, you know what I mean? So you know we start dropping down but she has a big heart, she’s nice she’s not kind, so she doesn’t get a 10 she gets a nine.”

Marcellus claimed his wife’s OCD is what really brings things down. “My wife has OCD. Bad. Capital O, Capital C, capital D,” he said.

After explaining that his wife obsesses over open closet doors and light switches, he concluded with, “So y’all want to know where eight and a half come from? Pretty girl who’s beautiful amazing lovely great mom who is OCD to the death who wears me out all day!”’

“I saw that Reel. I saw the comments, I saw people trying to take shots at me, And you know man come on, I know I ain’t no damn 10,” Marcellus added. “Let me say one thing to y’all. Y’all need to stop lying to yourselves. Oh my God, how many people think they tens or nines. Are you kidding me? ….I don’t think that my wife was rated too low, I think y’all rated too high!”

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna Responds to RHOBH Producers Showing Her Exit Email