SEE IT: Fans Can’t Believe Antonia Gorga’s Latest Bathroom Selfies

On October 13, 2022, Antonia Gorga shared a series of pictures of herself in a bathroom and fans were quick to share their opinions of the photos in the comments section of her post.

The 17-year-old daughter of Melissa and Joe Gorga posed in a long-sleeved, cream colored sweater dress with a tie waist. Antonia held her cell phone up in the bathroom mirror, looking off to the side in one snap and puckering her lips in another.

The high schooler wore her dark hair long and in loose curls and appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup — complete with eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick.

However, several fans didn’t approve of the look and criticized her, many saying that she went too heavy on the self tanner.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Left Harsh Comments Critiquing Antonia’s Look

Antonia is in New York City with her mom ahead of Bravocon, which takes place this upcoming weekend. The two enjoyed some shopping at the Windsor Store in SoHo, and Antonia shared some videos of their day in the Big Apple on her Instagram Stories.

Antonia also shared the aforementioned photos on her Instagram feed, which garnered plenty of attention on both Instagram and Reddit. Several people did not even recognize her as she posed in front of the mirror in her photo series.

“What?!?? This is not you!!! Throw that bronzer away that’s wayyyyy too dark,” one person commented on Instagram.

“Skin color is way off. Too much of the spray tan or something,” someone else added.

“She looks older than her mother,” a third Instagram comment read.

A similar discussion transpired on Reddit after someone shared a screenshot of Antonia’s post.

“WHO is that? Antonia Gorga? She also looks like she’s pushing 40,” one Redditor said.

“Ummmmm the color on her hand is her more accurate. Put down the bronzer!!!!” another added.

“What is even crazier is if you watch her stories she doesn’t look nearly this dark. So she obviously put a filter or something on the photo to get this look,” a third Reddit user pointed out.

Antonia Turned 17 in August 2022

Antonia has certainly come into her own over the years. Although her parents are reality television stars, she doesn’t have a large role on RHONJ and doesn’t seem too interested in being on the show.

Antonia is a senior in high school and her focus is cheerleading. Not only is this something that is discussed on RHONJ, but the 17-year-old often shares photos and videos with her squad.

For her birthday in August, fans reacted to photos of Antonia, who was dressed to the nines for a night out in the city with her mom and some girlfriends. Antonia wore a mini brown dress and received a ton of compliments from fans who thought that she looked “gorgeous.”

Fans often praise Antonia for her looks and give Melissa and Joe credit for raising their daughter with style and class. Additionally, it’s not uncommon to see comments on social media from fans comparing Antonia to her mom, as she is essentially her mini-me. However, her latest selfies seemed to miss that particular mark with fans.

READ NEXT: Antonia Gorga Is all Grown Up at Her Junior Prom