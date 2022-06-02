LOOK: Antonia Gorga Is all Grown Up at Her Junior Prom

On June 1, 2022, Joe and Melissa Gorga‘s oldest child, daughter Antonia Gorga, attended her junior prom.

Melissa shared some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks of her 16-year-old as she got primped for her big night. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a video clip of Antonia getting her makeup done by Brielle Pollara and also tagged hair stylist Jen Korab who curled Antonia’s long brunette locks for an elegant look.

Melissa also shared some additional videos of Antonia with her friends — and with her prom date — on her Instagram Stories. Antonia posed for photos, wearing a corsage that matched her date’s boutonnière.

“You look so beautiful,” Melissa told her daughter. “So gorgeous and so handsome,” Melissa said, telling Antonia and her date to be good and have fun. Antonia looked mildly embarrassed by her mom, who seemed to be exaggerating the things she said.

“Have fun! Love you! Bye!” Melissa said as Antonia and her date prepared to leave the house to go to the prom venue.

Antonia Wore a White Minidress to Her Junior Prom

Antonia, an avid cheerleader and tumbler, showed off her toned physique in a strapless, white minidress with an iridescent design over top. The print picked up various pastel colors depending on which way the light hit it.

The teen accessorized her look with a gold bracelet, at least one ring, and a dainty necklace. She chose a pair of nude-hued heeled sandals that showcased her white toe nail polish.

Antonia chose to wear her hair in long curls and parted down the center. She went full glam with her makeup, which included a flawless foundation, highlighter, bronzer, perfectly manicured eyebrows, and a pink eyeshadow from Huda Beauty’s Naughty Eye Palette that made her eyes pop.

Her makeup artist listed all of the products that she used to achieve Antonia’s prom look in an Instagram post shared on her feed.

“Can’t believe she’s going to prom already,” Pollara captioned a post about Antonia on her Instagram Stories.

Antonia got a lot of love from family and friends after she posted a before and after video on TikTok.

“You look beautiful,” her first cousin Gia Giudice wrote.

“So pretty,” added her cousin Milania Giudice.

Pollara Did Antonia’s Makeup for Her Sweet 16 Party

Antonia seemed very comfortable trusting Pollara with her prom makeup, and that could be because she’s had her makeup done by the artist in the past. In fact, for her sweet 16 part in August 2021, Pollara was on-hand to beautify the birthday girl.

“Sweet 16 Glam for my baby,” Pollara captioned an Instagram post on August 20, 2021. Antonia’s sweet 16 look was very similar to the one she went with for prom. In another post, Pollara called Antonia her “real life doll.”

Melissa gave Pollara credit for doing such a great job on Antonia’s prom makeup.

“My girls work so good together,” she wrote in the comments section of a pre-prom pic.

Antonia also seemed happy with her look, commenting “thank u” with several heart eye emoji on the same photo. Several other people commented on the snap, letting Antonia know that she looked beautiful.

