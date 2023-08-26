‘Real Housewives’ Star Opens Up About ‘Shattered’ Relationships During Filming

The 8th season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” does not yet have a release date but one of its stars, Ashley Darby, has hinted at what fans can expect to see when it returns, likely in late fall or early winter.

“There were a lot of surprises for me,” Darby spilled about the season during an interview with The Messenger. “Some of my relationships shattered. Some of my relationships grew. I think that happens really every season, but this season in particular as I am navigating this field of being newly single and being a mom, there are certain people who I gravitated toward, and there are other people who maybe kind of grew further apart.”

While she didn’t name any names, Darby said the changes in her relationships with some of her castmates were “really sad” to reflect on.

Ashley Darby Said the Reunion for ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 7 Showed the Divide Between the Cast & It Got ‘Exacerbated’

Darby also revealed that there was a big divide among the “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast members during the filming of season 8, which she said was a continuation of what was seen during the reunion for season 7. “It’s unfortunate,” she told the publication. “The reunion last year gave an indication as to where relationships lie and that sort of tension, it didn’t go away. If anything, I think it’s become exacerbated, and it was rough. It was really rough.”

Darby also said the season was “very spicy” and there was a “roller coaster of emotion” for her during filming. “There are some happy moments and sad moments and some anger. It just really runs the gamut.” Darby is heading into season 8 navigating her split from ex-husband Michael Darby and co-parenting their two sons. She’s also moving to a new home and focusing on her friendships.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Also Spoke About the Divide Between Cast Members During the Filming of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

Darby wasn’t the only RHOP star who addressed the divide between the cast members in the show’s 8th season as Candiace Dillard Bassett also spoke about it in an interview with “Gallo The Guy You Know” in August 2023. She warned viewers that the season would be unlike anything they’d seen before on RHOP and that there’s a “clear divide.”

She said viewers would be able to see the women as they attempt to work through the growing gap between them and would have to tune in to find out whether they would be successful at doing so. “People surprised me in the worst way,” she also revealed. “You think you know [people], and in moments of desperation, what the saints and the aints will do to save themselves.”

She said the season would be a “great” one for viewers and unprecedented but it was “hard” for her to be a part of it as a cast member and it was “a lot.”

