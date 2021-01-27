Real Housewives Star Announces They’re Running for Mayor

New Yorkers are in for a treat, because the next Mayor of New York City may be a Real Housewives star! And yes…you read that correctly.

On January 27, former Real Housewives of New York “friend of” Barbara Kavovit officially entered the NYC mayoral race as a Democratic candidate. Among her running mates are former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, as well as Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. New York City’s current mayor, Bill de Blasio, is unable to run for a third term, and his current term expires in November 2021.

Kavovit announced her official run on her Instagram page, writing, “I’m running for Mayor of New York City because the city that I love, the city of opportunity where I built my business and my dreams, is in a state of crisis. I may not be a politician, but I’m a Bronx-born New Yorker who isn’t fearful of the hard work and tough decisions that lay ahead. It will take a builder to rebuild #NYC, and I’m the woman to do it.” Kavovit has also launched a website for her efforts.

Barbara Kavovit Thinks That New York City Is Unsafe

In September 2020, Kavovit told Page Six that she was thinking about running for New York City mayor, as she believes that The City is no longer a safe place. Kavovit laid out her mayoral agenda to Page Six, telling the publication, “Number one is rebuild a safer and more inclusive New York City. So I feel like the city is not a safe place. So if it’s not safe, people don’t want to come to New York City. People don’t want to stay in New York City.”

Kavovit also explained that she wanted to reform housing in New York City. “I think housing is not being addressed, for instance, for housing, one of the first things I would do is build more affordable housing,” Kavovit said at the time. “And with that, I wouldn’t only build more affordable housing, but I would create an ownership program so that whoever is in the housing, they have a responsibility to where they live.”

Barbara Kavovit Is Not a Fan of Mayor Bill de Blasio

While interviewing with Page Six in September 2020, Kavovit also expressed that she is not a fan of New York City’s current mayor, Bill de Blasio. “It’s the toughest city in the world, but the person that’s running it is not tough,” Kavovit said at the time. “We need a tough advocate, a tough mayor, a tough infrastructure, tough people that are surrounding the mayor. And he doesn’t have that. And we need that.”

And, it looks like Kavovit isn’t the only Real Housewives of New York star who isn’t a big fan of New York’s current mayor. Over the summer, Ramona Singer blasted de Blasio in a series of Instagram stories, labeling The City as “disgusting.” In a video posted to her Instagram stories in August, Singer said, “To say I’m mortified and disgusted right now being in the city, the city that I love, New York City, is an understatement. Within one block, two-block radius, I saw three men with their pants down to their knees. Okay, this is not the New York I grew up in, it’s not the New York I have known. What has the Mayor done to our city? What is he doing to help? This should not be. This is not right.”

