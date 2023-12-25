Bethenny Frankel Shares Her Unexpected ‘Confusing’ Thoughts About Andy Cohen

Bethenny Frankel is clarifying her thoughts on Bravo executive Andy Cohen after she took part in many interviews criticizing the network and its treatment of reality stars.

While speaking on her podcast “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” on December 12, the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum said she saw Cohen at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in New York City. “I see Andy Cohen in the distance in a flannel talking to some guys, just like drinking a beer, I think,” she revealed. “And … it’s too soon, you know for both of us I’m sure.”

“But it’s like, I know that we both have fond memories and it’s confusing all around,” she added, so she said she didn’t approach the “Watch What Happens Live” host. “And I’m sure it’s confusing for him.” Despite her criticisms of Bravo, Frankel reiterated on her podcast that she has “no personal vendetta” against Cohen.

Bethenny Frankel Said She Was Feeling ‘Sentimental’ Due to the Holidays & Has Fond Memories of Andy Cohen

Frankel gave more context about her perspective on Cohen during her podcast discussion. She shared that the executive producer “reflects a sort of world [that] “got a little, in my opinion, out of control.”

Despite that, the Skinnygirl founder shared that seeing Cohen at the December 8 event in New York City invoked a positive spirit in her. “It’s the holidays and feeling sentimental,” she explained. “There’s no reason to, like, burn everything down to the ground.”

Frankel then added, “It’s not like I don’t find Andy very pleasant, very charming, very amusing and [I] have, like, fond memories.”

Bethenny Frankel Criticized Andy Cohen’s Reaction to Vanity Fair’s Article About Bravo & the Reality TV Reckoning

Frankel made several comments about Cohen and Bravo in the last few months as she discussed the “reality reckoning.” While appearing on ABC News’ “Impact x Nightline: Reality Reckoning?” special, she said Cohen “didn’t make me a star… He made himself a star on the backs of all of these women.”

In November 2023, Frankel criticized Cohen’s reaction to a meme about Vanity Fair‘s exposé on Bravo. The Instagram account Watch What Crappens posted “Vanity Fair breaks the news that adults drink and Ramona [Singer] is racist.” Cohen replied to the post with the emoji crying with laughter.

On her “ReWives” podcast, Frankel said she was shocked at Cohen’s reaction that she said was “belittling” the allegations of racism and discrimination facing Bravo. She said Cohen seemed to think he was “invincible.”

“Riddle me this,” Frankel questioned. “If Andy Cohen is laughing at something regarding racism, why would he not be asked to leave BravoCon if Ramona texted something to someone in the media? It’s 50 shades of bulls*** is what it actually is across the board.” She said it was as though Cohen was starting to face the criticism and spotlight that the Housewives stars face and she wondered if it would make him more aware of their own situations.

As for Cohen, he addressed the reality TV reckoning during a wide-ranging interview with Today in which he called the Vanity Fair piece a “factually incorrect rehash.”

