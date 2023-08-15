Bethenny Frankel Pitched Show to Bravo Ahead of Criticisms of Network: Report

Bethenny Frankel has been on a crusade against Bravo and reality TV in general for several weeks now, posting videos on her social media calling for a reality TV “reckoning” and for Bravo stars currently filming to strike for residual pay and better working conditions.

Frankel was joined by high-profile attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, who sent a “litigation hold” letter to Bravo’s lawyers on August 3, The Hollywood Reporter wrote. However, a new report from Page Six claims that Frankel had pitched a new show of hers to Bravo just six months before this.

The publication reported from a source that Frankel pitched a show to the network that she’d come up with about “rich Connecticut families” and their children. It added that Frankel reportedly got the green light from Bravo executives to develop the show, but the project was stalled after a “bust-up” between the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum and the production company.

A Bravo representative told Page Six, “We don’t comment on shows that were potentially in development. Please reach out to Bethenny’s rep.”

Bravo Was Accused of ‘Depraved Treatment’ of Reality Stars While Filming Their Shows in a Litigation Hold Letter

Frankel has been calling for a reality TV reckoning since early July, when the SAG-AFTRA strike began for actors, as she said that reality TV stars should also be on strike.

Frankel joined forces with attorneys Freedman and Geragos, Variety reported, who sent a litigation hold letter to Bravo accusing the network of “grotesque and depraved treatment” of reality stars.

The letter, available via the Hollywood Reporter, claims that cast members on Bravo shows are plied with alcohol, deprived of food and sleep and denied mental health care. It also states that Bravo is “exploiting minors” and “covering acts of sexual violence,” among other claims.

Several Bravo Stars Have Criticized Bethenny Frankel for Her Stance Toward Bravo & Defended the Network

A representative for NBCUniversal responded to the letter’s claims in a statement shared with the Hollywood Reporter. “NBCUniversal is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows,” it stated. The statement went on to list its practices to ensure the wellbeing of its reality stars.

Some Bravo stars have also expressed their support of the network in the past few weeks, including RHONY alum Dorinda Medley, who told Page Six, “My experience has been positive. I’ve been part of the network for nearly 10 years, and I’ve loved getting to share my journey with the viewers.”

Kandi Burruss of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame also addressed Frankel’s fight for a reality TV reckoning and said, “It wouldn’t make any sense for me to be a part of that,” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “To me, if I’m working with somebody, and I feel like they’re not doing something that they should be doing, I address it right then.”

Former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lea Black had strong words for Frankel while speaking with Page Six. She said the RHONY star “likes to be the hero” but should instead be “grateful” for her time on Bravo, which allowed her to gain influence and leverage her time on the show to make a lot of money. “I can’t even wrap my head around anyone being so ungrateful for the opportunity that they want to sue the person that gave it to them,” she said.

