Bethenny Frankel Opens up About Relationship With Fiancé Paul Bernon

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel is getting real about her relationship with fiancé Paul Bernon.

During an appearance on a Nov. 29 episode of People magazine’s podcast, People Every Day, Frankel opened up about her soon-to-be-husband and why he makes a “good” partner.

“I’m grateful for a sense of balance in my business and personal life and the choices I’m making, the successes I’m experiencing, the daughter I am raising,” Frankel said in response to the host asking her what she’s been feeling grateful for lately.

Frankel continued about her fiancé, “And Paul is amazing. He’s a good partner. He’s a good friend. He’s a good dad. So everything’s good. Everything is really good.”

In March 2021, Frankel confirmed that she was in fact engaged to Bernon. The two began dating in October 2018, after they met on a dating app. The pair now live together in Connecticut.

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1 through 3 and then returned for seasons 7 through 11.

Bethenny Frankel Gave an Update on Her Wedding Plans During a May 2022 Appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Play

Bethenny Frankel Is Finally Divorced | WWHL Bethenny Frankel confirms that she and Jason Hoppy are officially divorced after eight years of legal battles. She also opens up about her engagement to Paul Bernon. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live' is Bravo's late-night,… 2022-05-20T01:30:04Z

While appearing on her friend Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” talk show in May 2022, the former RHONY star gave an update on her and Bernon’s wedding plans. However, it doesn’t look like the pair is in any rush to tie the knot.

“We haven’t set a wedding date, and we are married already,” Frankel explained at the time. “I mean, we’re partners in basically everything, and we live in Massachusetts and here.”

Frankel also added, “Paul is the G.O.A.T.,” which stands for “Greatest of all time.”

Before Frankel was engaged to Bernon, she was married to Jason Hoppy. The two separated in 2012, just two years after they got married. Their divorce was finally finished in January 2021. The two share one daughter together, Bryn Hoppy, who is now 12 years old.

Hoppy was also featured on Frankel’s spinoff show, “Bethenny Ever After,” which aired for two seasons on Bravo from 2010-2012.

Bethenny Frankel and Bernon Split Briefly Before They Got Engaged

Shortly before they got engaged, Frankel and Bernon actually split up, which she spoke about during an October 2020 episode of the now-defunct “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I’m good,” Frankel said during her appearance, as noted by Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life with our lives — when are you getting engaged, when are you having a baby, when are you getting married?”

Frankel continued, “I just realized more in life with people being more open and honest with their lives and what they want that everything doesn’t have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow. We’ve had a great, great relationship and I’m really, really happy. Not everything has to end badly, some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life.”

It’s unclear when exactly the two reconciled, but it was before they got engaged nearly one year later.

READ NEXT: Captain Lee Reveals ‘Real Housewives’ Snub at BravoCon 2022