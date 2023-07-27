Bethenny Frankel Shares Surprising Update on Future Plans With Her Fiancé

Bethenny Frankel has shared an update on her wedding plans with her fiancé Paul Bernon and the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum revealed that they have, in fact, no plans to get married.

Frankel and Bernon got engaged in February 2021, but in a July 24 interview with E! News, the Skinnygirl founder said, “I don’t want to build a wedding. I love my life, I love my fiancé. He’s an amazing life partner and I don’t want to sign a contract with someone I love and I don’t want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not what we want.”

Frankel said she didn’t feel any pressure to change her ideas on marriage and told the publication, “I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bethenny Frankel Shared Her Engagement Story in June 2023 & Said Paul Bernon Proposed at a Beautiful Dinner Date

Bernon and Frankel got engaged on February 12, 2021, soon after her lengthy divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy was finalized. Hoppy and Frankel, who share a 13-year-old daughter named Bryn, separated in 2012. The RHONY alum wrote on Instagram on June 25, 2023, that Bernon proposed in an intimate manner during a trip to the Florida Keys.

“On that night, Paul wanted to make sure we caught the sunset, because the Keys are known for the stunning sunsets,” she wrote. “We went to dinner and he walked me to a beautiful private table on the beach as private and romantic as a fantasy date on ‘the bachelor…'”

Frankel said neither of them wanted to publicize their engagement and it was kept under wraps for several weeks. “It was nice to have our secret be our own for months. It just didn’t feel appropriate to us to make an announcement.”

Bethenny Frankel Previously Revealed That There Was No Rush for the Couple to Get Married

Frankel has previously said she wasn’t rushing to tie the knot with Bernon because they were happy with their lives as they were. “We are happy with where we are,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “We’re honestly just so happy that we’re being in the moment. I mean, you know, I’m not a spring chicken, so it’s not like we’re rushing.” At the time, she shared that she’d rather have a small wedding.

Frankel joked about their relationship in her July 24 interview with E! News as she said Bernon enjoyed the “clown show” of her life.

“I ask him, ‘Why are you here?’ and he’ll say to me, ‘I choose to be here,” Frankel told the publication. “He lives with a clown and he loves comedy, so that’s the answer. I’m smart and funny and he enjoys comedy and he gets the front-row seat to this clown show.”

Frankel has been sharing her thoughts on the Housewives on her podcast “ReWives” and on other pop culture topics on her podcast “Just B with Bethenny Frankel.” She also shares an inside look at her life on her self-titled YouTube show “Bethenny.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’