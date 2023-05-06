Bethenny Frankel Gets Candid About Health Struggle

Bethenny Frankel got candid about her recent health struggles on May 2, a few months after she first detailed her diagnosis of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

POTS is a syndrome that affects the autonomic nervous system, which is responsible for involuntary body functions like heart rate and blood pressure, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms may include dizziness, fatigue and headaches, and while there is no cure, the syndrome can often be “managed effectively with lifestyle changes and medication.”

On May 2, the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star revealed that she was in New Orleans on a “medical journey” and wrote, “I’m serious about getting answers.”

She explained, “From long COVID to body pain to dehydration to dark circles to autoimmune disorders, it’s a lot to process and digest. I’ve learned that doing things piecemeal in life and in health doesn’t work. I need to tackle this puzzle and I’m taking you with me. Bear with me, because I’m also learning a new language.” Frankel said it wasn’t about her appearance but about feeling healthy for her family.

She explained that the first step was getting X-rays and MRIs and doing more research. “I am being thorough and serious about this not only for me but for you,” she added. “I know many can’t afford the time or the resources to get these answers. I know all of our struggles are different but from what I’m hearing, many are the same.”

Bethenny Frankel Shared the Symptoms She’s Been Having & Said It Was ‘Scary’ to Feel That Way

In her video, Frankel said she was in New Orleans for three days. She described some of her symptoms, including low blood pressure and “trouble standing up without getting dizzy, severe dehydration… aches and pains in my neck and back.”

She shared that she would be meeting a doctor from Tulane University and would be seeing what her options are and the path forward. Frankel described her health struggles as “scary.” Frankel later posted a video on TikTok in a hospital gown and said she was “loopy” from injections she’d received.

Bethenny Frankel Previously Discussed Her Health Problems While on a Trip to Aspen

Frankel spoke about her battle with POTS back in February, when she was in Aspen, and revealed that the altitude and dry climate were exacerbating her symptoms. She posted a video on Instagram explaining that people had commented on her face looking different and she said, “I’m not doing that great. I’m bloated, swollen and I’ve gained 4 lbs in 3 days because my body is desperately hanging on to any water it can.”

Frankel said she was suffering from severe dehydration and it was a constant battle to stay hydrated with IVs, drinking liters of kombucha, avoiding alcohol and more. “I’m telling you, I am so dehydrated, I have headaches and the thirst and altitude is real but moving is going to make it all that much better,” she said, explaining that snowboarding in Aspen, her favorite place, was still worth it.

