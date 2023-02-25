‘Real Housewives’ Star Speaks Out About Vaccine in New Video

Former longtime “Real Housewives” star Bethenny Frankel has revealed a health diagnosis that has gotten progressively worse as time has gone on.

In a candid Instagram post uploaded on February 23, 2023, Frankel said that she’s been diagnosed with POTS — Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. According to WebMD, POTS “is a disorder in which most of your blood stays in your lower body when you stand up, and in response, your heart rate jumps.”

Frankel has been suffering from severe dehydration and believes that her auto-immune disorder has been “drastically exacerbated since COVID.”

“I’m bloated, swollen and I’ve gained 4 lbs in 3 days because my body is desperately hanging on to any water it can,” Frankel said in response to people saying that she looked “different” in some of her videos.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bethenny Frankel Believes That COVID & Possibly the Vaccine Are the Cause for Her Worsening Condition

In her Instagram caption, Frankel explained that she suffers from “chronic severe dehydration” and that it has gotten “exponentially worse.” She does whatever she can to try to stay hydrated — from drinking Pedialyte to getting IVs — but says that nothing seems to work for her.

In a subsequent video that she shared on her Instagram Stories, Frankel said that she sees a connection between COVID/the COVID vaccine when it comes to her health.

“People are terrified to talk about the vaccine and post-COVID and etcetera, so, I can tell you for a fact, post-COVID, post-vaccine, this thing? Is way worse. So I cannot separate and I don’t know where the control group is but I know that this is a monstrous beast after the past couple years,” she continued.

“It used to be something to be managed. This is something totally new. So, you know, for research reasons, scientists, and people in the medical field to just really open their eyes and just figure out what this is all about because something… the s*** has gone sideways for sure,” Frankel added.

Bethenny Frankel Cautioned People of Criticizing Someone’s ‘Physical Appearance’

Frankel was prompted to speak out about her health after she received some not-so-nice messages about her looks.

On her Instagram Stories, she admitted that she wasn’t doing well and that she had noticed dark circles and puffiness under her eyes appearing to worsen.

“I can see why people filter their pictures and want to touch themselves up. ‘Cuz I’d like to touch this up right now,” Frankel said. “I am just, not my best. But I really appreciate your messages and, honestly, so many of you who have auto-immune disorders have helped me,” she continued.

On the video she shared on her Instagram feed, she encouraged people to think before commenting on someone’s looks.

“When you comment on someone’s physical appearance, you may not know exactly what they’re enduring personally, physically and emotionally,” she wrote.

She received a great deal of support from fans in the comments section of her post — and many expressed similar experiences with their auto-immune disorders.

