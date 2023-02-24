‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Daughter Undergoes Emergency Surgery

The daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shamea Morton and husband Gerald Mwangi has undergone emergency surgery.

Morton welcomed her daughter Shiloh on February 14, 2023, via surrogate. The baby was born premature, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and although she seemed to be doing well right after her birth, her breathing became labored shortly after. Shiloh was intubated and eventually needed surgery.

On February 23, 2023, Morton shared an update on Shiloh after she underwent a surgical procedure at Children’s Hospital in Atlanta.

“[The doctor] drilled through the tissue and bone that was completely blocking her nasal passages! Shiloh now has stents in her nose but she’s been extubated (no more tubes in her throat). She now has a nasal cannula and she’s in her mommy’s arms,” Morton captioned an Instagram post.

Shamea Morton’s Newborn Daughter Was Diagnosed With Choanal Atresia

Morton has been keeping fans up to date with what’s been going on with baby Shiloh, who has had a rough week since entering the world.

In her initial post, Morton said that Shiloh was put on “100% oxygen” before being put on a ventilator. “I’ve been a mess, heart palpitations, anxiety etc…but Shiloh is a fighter,” she captioned an Instagram post, asking fans for prayers.

Morton and Mwangi’s newborn was diagnosed with choanal atresia which is defined as “a narrowing or blockage of the nasal passageway that results in difficulty breathing,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. The condition is present at birth and is considered an emergency situation that requires surgery. Although it’s considered rare, most babies make a full recovery with proper treatment.

In her latest update, Morton said that they won’t know how the successful the surgery was until the “stents are removed.” She did not give a timeline.

Shamea Morton Has Received a Great Deal of Support From Her RHOA Co-Stars, Friends & Fans

Morton and her husband have been receiving thoughts, prayers, and well wishes on social media. Following her most recent update on baby Shiloh, a few “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars left comments on Instagram.

“Praise God!!” wrote Cynthia Bailey.

“God is good,” added Sheree Whitfield.

“Told you!!!!” said Kenya Moore.

“Praise God,” Phaedra Parks commented.

Dozens of friends and fans also offered their prayers and support to Morton and Mwangi as they navigate their new baby’s journey.

“Thanks for all the updates Shamea! Still praying for little miss Shiloh! Love you!” one person wrote.

“Glory be to GOD!! He has that precious baby in the palm of his hands!!” someone else added.

Morton and Mwangi were overjoyed to share their baby news with the world after trying to conceive for years.

“We’re having a baby via surrogacy! It’s been such a long journey! 7 rounds of IVF, failed transfers…etc. I wanted to carry but God had other plans. He always knows best! I’m so grateful. I’m having a baby!” Morton captioned her baby announcement on November 16, 2022. She and Mwangi laid in the grass with pill bottles and empty syringes in front of them.

Morton gave birth to her first daughter, Shya Nyambura Mwangi, in 2018.

