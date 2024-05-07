Fans Congratulate Bethenny Frankel Following Big Announcement

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel announced that she has a starring role in a Lifetime Original movie.

On May 7, Frankel took to her Instagram account to share the news. The social media post featured the poster for the film, titled “Danger in the Dorm,” which premieres on June 16. In the caption, Frankel stated that she felt a connection to the film as she had a difficult dynamic with her late mother, Bernadette Birk, who died in April 2024.

“Danger In The Dorm is about a complicated mother daughter relationship under extreme circumstances. I connected with this character, and with @claraalexandrova as my beautiful daughter and I am most grateful for the faith Lifetime put in me during this experience,” shared Frankel.

She also stated that she has “a newfound respect for” acting.

“I hope I did this role justice. With Mother’s Day coming, make that extra effort to understand, have compassion for and connect with family, even under the most challenging of circumstances. It’s certainly not easy or everyone would do it,” continued Frankel.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their congratulations.

“Can’t wait xox!!!!! Congratulations, Wow Bethenny Wow. Is there anything you can’t do? 👑 🐝,” commented a fan.

“Congrats B! So excited to watch!” shared another.

“Well you sure kept that a secret… wow! Congratulations!” added a different Instagram user.

“This is amazing!!! Congrats! ❤️❤️❤️,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Bethenny Frankel Has Been Open About the Passing of Her Mother

Frankel announced that her mother had died in an April 20 Instagram post. In the caption of the post, she stated that she and her mother did not have the easiest relationship.

“She was brilliant, funny, cultured and wise — yet suffered a lifelong eating disorder, alcoholism, abuse, smoking, and self destruction. Despite not being equipped to be a mother, she loved me and I have beautiful memories of her,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

Frankel shared more information about her relationship with her mother on the April 24 episode of her podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel.” The reality television personality stated that her mother came from an abusive family. In addition, she said Birk stayed in abusive relationships for financial reasons.

“My mother’s reliance on abusive men and her staying with them for financial support is probably why I made it my life’s intention to never have to rely on a man for financial support,” said the Bravo star.

She also stated that she has imparted that lesson to her 13-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

In addition, Frankel stated that while she has “good memories” with her mother, she had an abusive childhood. The mother of one stated that Frankel did not provide a stable home for her and was “mean” throughout her life. She also shared that Birk suffered from bulimia, which negatively impacted their relationship.

Bethenny Frankel Said Her Daughter Encouraged Her to Reconnect With Her Mother

While recording the April 24 “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast, Frankel stated that her daughter encouraged her to see her mother again after a decade-long estrangement. She shared that she believed that her fans also should take steps to mend their fractured relationships.

“It will heal some lifelong wounds that have been bothering you,” said Frankel.