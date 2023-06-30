Bethenny Frankel Has a ‘Problem’ With Bravo Star’s Remark About Teresa Giudice

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel shared she took issue with “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” comment about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice on the June 27 episode of her podcast, “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel.” Reality Blurb reported that Frankel referenced that Judge revealed she believes Giudice is the “most overrated Housewife” during the June 7 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“So here’s the problem I have with that statement, first of all, it’s not true, and I don’t even know what goes on ‘Jersey’ now and I don’t really watch it except for ‘ReWives.’ But it’s not true. She’s definitely not overrated, I think she’s accurately rated,” said Frankel.

The mother of one stated that Giudice is compelling because “she’s dramatic” and not afraid to have arguments on the show. Frankel also noted Judge labeled Giudice overrated “when she is currently in a squabble with Teresa.”

“The reason I don’t like that Tamra did that on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ and I love Tamra, is because she did because she’s in a current argument,” said Frankel. “She’s in a current argument, so someone’s like, ‘Who’s the worst Housewife? Who is the most overrated Housewife?’ She’s like, ‘Teresa.’ Because she currently doesn’t like her. They’re currently in a squabble. But you don’t say something that’s not true during a squabble.”

Frankel noted that she believes that there “are so many boring, filler Housewives.” She clarified she thinks it is necessary for Bravo shows to have “filler Housewives” because “you can’t have six lunatics, you can have four lunatics and four filter pieces.”

“There are so many boring, filler Housewives that, like, present and do nothing. So Teresa is just not one of them, I’m just going to say. It’s like someone saying Tamra — like Tamra’s accurately rated,” said the RHONY personality.

Tamra Judge Stated Teresa Giudice Was ‘Crossing the Line’

Judge referenced that she called Giudice overrated during the June 20 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. She stated that she has “always liked Teresa” but believes the RHONJ personality “was going after [her]” due to her remarks regarding her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Judge also noted that Giudice mentioned her while interviewing her friend, RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville, on an April 2023 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” The RHOC star said she was upset Giudice told Glanville that Judge was a bad friend because Caroline Manzo was a guest on an April 2023 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“The thing that really pissed me off is she’s talking to one of my friends, Brandi, Brandi Glanville saying that I’m not loyal and that I’m a bad friend and all this stuff. I’m like ‘What?’ Like no, you are crossing the line now,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Teresa Giudice in December 2022

Judge made complimentary comments about Giudice in a December 2022 interview with E! Insider. When asked to choose a “Real Housewives” star to join the RHOC cast, the Vena CBD co-founder stated, “I would pick Teresa.”

“She’s a bada*** b****, that’s all I can say. She could stir things up, if I can’t go to her show, I want to bring her to mine,” said Judge.

During the E! Insider interview, Judge acknowledged that she rejoined the RHOC cast for season 17 following a two-year absence. She stated that she believes RHOC season 17, which premiered on June 7, is “definitely one of the best seasons we’ve had in many, many years.” She explained that she thinks the new season’s cast makes compelling television together.

“It’s a good cast now. I feel like ‘Orange County’ has had an issue with bringing people in and firing people, and then bringing new people in and they are only one hit wonders,” said Judge.

While speaking to “New York Live” in June 2023, Judge shared that she “came back with a different perspective” after leaving the show following season 14. She stated that some of her castmates seemed to be pleased when she exited the series in 2020.

“I didn’t really know who my friends were, there was a lot of talk when I was let go, a lot of ‘glad she’s gone, dancing on her grave, there’s no room for her,’ but then when I came back to the show, everybody was so nice to me. So I didn’t know what was real,” stated Judge with a laugh.