Bo Dietl Rips ‘Midget’ Joe Gorga in Heated Rant: LISTEN

Former New York City police detective turned private investigator Bo Dietl is speaking out amid the ongoing “Real Housewives of New Jersey” drama.

In a clip posted to Instagram by “allabouttrh,” Dietl has a message for Teresa Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga. Heavy reached out to Dietl who confirmed that the audio clip is from his appearance on “Sid & Friends In The Mornings.” Dietl appears on the show every Tuesday morning on WABC Radio.

“I gotta clean up a little homework here, cuz yesterday I read something, and I’m gonna say it on your show. That little midget. The ‘Housewives of New Jersey.’ We’re putting this to bed today. All of a sudden, this little punk Joe Gorga comes out and he has something to say to me about I liked that I did investigations on the cast members,” Dietl said in the audio clip.

“Again, I’m telling you right now, Joe. I saw you in [unintelligible], I told you and your wife I did not do that. As far as me doing any other personal investigations for Lou, other than the cast members? That’s none of your business, you little punk. And I tell you what, if you call me a liar, and you want to have a problem with me? I don’t think you want me after you. Cuz I tell you right now Joe, I’ll do the investigation on your for free by me. I don’t need Lou to pay for it,” he added.

Bo Dietl Says He’s the ‘Wrong Guy You Mess With’

On the finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Louie Ruelas comes out and says that his friend, Dietl, had dirt on all of the cast. On the reunion, Ruelas said that the comment came out in anger. When the cast told him that he said it again the next day when he wasn’t angry, Ruelas sort of shrugged it off.

During part three of the RHONJ reunion, John Fuda, who is married to new housewife Rachel Fuda, accused Ruelas of hiring someone to contact his ex-wife, which Ruelas vehemently denied. Dietl’s name was brought up numerous times, though Ruelas denied ever having hired him to investigate anyone on the cast.

During his rant, Dietl sent a message loud and clear to Gorga.

“You better know who you’re talking to. I’m not one of those little punks that you’re running around. You might go in the gym there, watch your little muscles, but muscles doesn’t give somebody balls, okay? So you better… you want to play with me? I tell you what. Why don’t you ask some of your friends about me? I’m the wrong guy you mess with, okay? And let’s leave that at that,” Dietl said in the audio clip.

Bo Dietl Previously Denied Being Paid to Investigate the RHONJ Cast

Dietl wasn’t too happy that his name surfaced on RHONJ and he has repeatedly denied having anything to do with the cast outside of being friends with Ruelas and his wife, Teresa Giudice (Gorga’s sister).

“All I really know is, I like Louie and I like Teresa. Now, all of a sudden, he gets into a beef with his brother-in-law, and the next thing he opens his mouth, and the brother-in-law knows he knows me, so what is he gonna say? ‘I got the most famous private investigator — I got dirt on every one of yous.’ It was all bologna and it never happened,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Hours before part one of the RHONJ reunion aired, Dietl posted a candid video to his Instagram denying that he was hired to look into the cast.

“I was never hired by Lou Ruelas for any investigation on any cast members. I want to set the story straight today,” he said in a post uploaded on May 30, 2023.

