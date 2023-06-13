RHOBH Star Officially Lists Home for Sale

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins has listed her home in the Hidden Hills for sale, according to People magazine. Jenkins, who is expecting her fourth child in August 2023, has vacated the 13,000-square-foot home and is currently living abroad.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is listed for $20.5 million. According to People, Jenkins had the home built in 2019.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsHIUv7JvRC/

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Jenkins for further comment on the home’s listing and Jenkins’ future plans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins Has Been Traveling Ahead of Her Due Date

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs5zI7Ho7Kp/

In the spring of 2023, Jenkins and her beau Asher Monroe took a babymoon to Mexico along with their daughter, Eliyanah. A source told Heavy that Jenkins was excited to “celebrate with her family” and “escape the L.A. rain” after getting clearance from her doctor to fly.

Jenkins shared quite a few photos and videos from the trip, including one of her taking in a sunset.

“My all time favorite thing to do is to watch beautiful sunsets around the world. Something so soothing and magical about it. Sunset palm trees and ocean breeze,” she captioned an Instagram post on April 14, 2023.

A source close to the former reality star previously told Heavy that Jenkins was planning on giving birth in London — but she hasn’t settled down just yet.

After their trip to Mexico, Jenkins and Monroe boarded a plane and flew across the pond with their daughter — and their three dogs. She jetted off to Sarajevo in May 2023 where she reunited with family members.

“And just like that precious cargo has landed in Sarajevo,” she captioned an Instagram post on May 31, 2023. Days later, they boarded a boat.

Jenkins hasn’t shared how long she plans on staying in her home country.

Diana Jenkins Announced Her Departure From the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in January

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnNTeCNShPR/

Jenkins appeared as a full-time star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for just one season. After suffering a miscarriage and then getting pregnant again, Jenkins felt it was best for her to step away from the show to focus on her health — and her growing family.

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she captioned an Instagram post on January 9, 2023, just days after co-star Lisa Rinna confirmed her exit from the show.

“I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you,” she added.

And Jenkins has kept up with her promise, sharing posts about her pregnancy and letting fans know that she’s doing well as she heads into her third trimester.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Mexico