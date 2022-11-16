RHOBH Alum Brandi Glanville Celebrates 50th Birthday: PHOTOS

Brandi Glanville celebrated a big birthday in a big way. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star celebrated her 50th birthday on November 16, 2022, but the party started days before.

Brandi Glanville Dressed in Pink For an Early Birthday Dinner

Glanville gave fans a look at her birthday festivities with a Tik Tok and Instagram post following an early birthday dinner with friends. In a clip shared to her social media pages, the mom of two wore a bright pink, high slit bustier-style gown with tulle skirt as she posed with her friends during a night out to celebrate her milestone birthday a few days before the big day. According to The Daily Mail, Glanville’s birthday dress is from Love and Lemons.

Photos from the evening showed Glanville taking a selfie, kicking out her leg, dining with friends, and blowing out the candles on a huge birthday cake as Lizzo’s hit song “Birthday Girl” played in the background.

According to Hollywood Life, Glanville and her pals dined at the Italian restaurant LAVO in Los Angeles for her birthday. Some of the pics were also taken outside in L.A.

“Early Birthday Dinner with my Ride or Dies,” the “Drinking and Tweeting” author captioned the post. Glanville tagged several friends in the post, including former “Real Housewives of New York City“ star Kristen Taekman.

The Bravo alum got lots of birthday love from other Bravo stars in the comment section, including “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain, who told Glanville she is “gorgeous.”

“Happy Birthday beautiful Scorpio Sister,” wrote “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Gretchen Rossi.

Glanville also received birthday wishes from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey, “Summer House” star Ciatra Miller, and “Real Housewives of Orange County” veteran Kelly Dodd.

Other fans told Glanville that she looks better than ever.

“Happy birthday beautiful – you’re aging backwards what’s your secret,” one fan asked.

Brandi Glanville Previously Talked About Aging

Glanville doesn’t seem to have fears about aging. In 2016 she was only in her early 40s, but she found herself confronting plastic surgery rumors. She tagged an entertainment site on Twitter and wrote, ”I haven’t had plastic surgery on my face ever thank you very much I’ve had fillers and Botox that’s it it’s called getting older.”

More recently, she fired back at critics who said she looked different since she was first a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” a decade ago.

Glanville told Entertainment Tonight that she did gain some weight during the COVID-19 pandemic as did many people. But she also attributed the change in her looks to normal aging.

“I’m 10 years older,” she said. “I’m not 35 years old anymore. A lot of [the Housewives] look better than they did 10 years ago. I’m like, geez, wow. I need to start doing something. But we change, and it’s part of it. It’s life. I’m like, I’m not allowed to age? I’m not allowed to gain the ‘COVID 19’ like everyone else? Like, come on people.”

