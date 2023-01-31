RHOBH Alum Talks Rumors of Her Return: ‘I Don’t Know if It’s the Right Fit for Me’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville joined the show during season 2, which premiered in 2011. The reality television personality exited the Bravo franchise following season 5. She, however, made guest appearances in seasons 6, 9, and 10. While recording the January 26, 2023 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga On Display,” Glanville addressed rumors that she is returning to RHOBH for its upcoming thirteenth season. The former model asserted that she has not been approached to join the season 13 cast.

“Everyone was sending me congratulations things and I’m like ‘you guys, I know nothing.’ I really don’t think that I’m going back,” said Glanville.

The reality television personality then referenced that she will be featured on the fourth season of the Peacock series “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which was shot in Morocco. She noted that the show has a much shorter production schedule than RHOBH.

“I have another project I’m doing and they’re going to start filming soon, I’m going to be in Morocco, I just don’t – as long as I can work, and be very happy, I don’t know if it’s the right fit for me… I’m making more money on these other things, for eight days I’m good, like I don’t want to shoot for four months and make the same amount and have an ulcer from the stress that you get,” said the reality television star.

According to People magazine, sources reported that Glanville left the production of RHUGT season 4 after an alleged interaction with former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Caroline Manzo. The insiders claimed that the former model kissed the 61-year-old “multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.”

“Brandi’s behavior was inappropriate, so she was asked to leave,” said a source to the publication.

Brandi Glanville Spoke About Lisa Rinna’s Departure

Lisa Rinna revealed she was leaving RHOBH in January 2023. While speaking to E! News in January 2023, Glanville shared her thoughts about the situation. She noted that she believes Rinna needed to step away from the Bravo series after losing her mother, Lois Rinna, in November 2021.

“She really didn’t get a chance to mourn and to continue, I feel like a lot of her antics were because she didn’t have a chance to you know, mourn her mom and all of this stuff. Sometimes you do need a break, it’s a very taxing show to do,” said Glanville.

The mother of two also noted that she was surprised by Rinna’s exit.

“I didn’t see it coming, honestly, because I do feel like she adds a lot to the show, but I do think it was much needed and she is very happy about it. She’s fine. She’s like I look forward to the next chapter and you know, she’s very okay with it, at peace,” said the reality television personality.

Lisa Rinna Spoke About Rumors of Brandi Glanville’s Return

During a January 2023 interview with Interview Magazine, Rinna commented on the rumors about Glanville’s potential return. The “Melrose Place” star shared she did not know if the 50-year-old will rejoin the RHOBH cast. She then noted that she believed “Brandi is great in little bits of pieces” on the Bravo franchise. She also shared that their relationship has strengthened in recent years.

“I think Brandi is great. And so valuable. And again, we were not speaking, we did not have a relationship, and now we do,” said Rinna.