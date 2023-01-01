Teddi Mellencamp Addresses Rumors of Brandi Glanville’s RHOBH Return

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about rumors that former cast member Brandi Glanville may be joining the show for its upcoming thirteenth season. In a December 29 Instagram Story, Arroyave noted that she did not believe Bravo had finalized the season 13 cast. She went on to say that she thinks Glanville’s presence on the series would be beneficial.

“I don’t know if anyone knows anything yet but I think she would be great. Are you kidding? She is such great TV, she is always willing to bring it and she doesn’t take herself too seriously, which signs of a good Housewife,” said Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared That She Would Like Brandi Glanville to Return

During a December 2022 appearance on Glanville’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” Arroyave shared she would like the former model to rejoin the RHOBH cast. She also revealed she believes the relationships on the show “need to get a little bit more real.” The mother of four referenced that the cast focused on Erika Jayne’s lawsuits throughout season 12. The former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant shared she would be more interested in watching the women’s personal life than hearing their opinions about Jayne.

“I was most interested in Sutton [Stracke] when she wore her cat sweater and was talking about her itchy feet,” said Arroyave, in reference to Stracke’s date with Sanjit Das in RHOBH season 12, episode 12. “I would rather see that than her orchestrate some sort of Twitter pandering to where [fans] are like ‘yes, you got [Jayne] this time!'”

Brandi Glanville Addressed Rumors of Her Return on Twitter

E! News reported that Glanville commented on whether she will be rejoining the RHOBH cast for season 13 in a December 27 Twitter post. In the upload, she stated she appreciated fans’ excitement about the possibility of her return.

“Hey guys everyone just keeps sending me all of these crazy but cool videos about me in Beverly Hills! I honestly know nothing !!!but thanks for the love,” shared Glanville.

Brandi Glanville Shared She Would Be Interested in Returning to RHOBH in October 2022

During an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Glanville shared she would be interested in coming back to RHOBH.

“They need me,” asserted the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

Glanville then shared her thoughts about the alliances between current RHOBH cast members. She revealed she believes the show has become similar to “Big Brother,” “where everyone has their final two.”

“That’s not what I want to watch. I want to watch real life things happening and not ‘let’s take down one person.’ So I do feel like it could be a little lighter,” stated the mother of two.

The 50-year-old also discussed fans’ reaction to Lisa Rinna on RHOBH season 12. She mentioned that Rinna accused Kathy Hilton of exhibiting erratic behavior during a cast trip in Aspen. The “Melrose Place” star also claimed that the socialite spoke negatively about her castmates, especially her sister, Kyle Richards. Glanville explained she has had difficulty formulating an opinion about Hilton’s alleged meltdown as it was not captured on camera.

“I think that her emotions were running high and you know, it’s hard to have an opinion about what happens off camera,” said the former RHOBH star.