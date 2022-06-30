Fans React After Brandi Glanville’s Comments About Russell Armstrong

The new season of “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” is streaming on Peacock and the drama is just getting started.

Within the first couple of episodes, fans watched as the women — Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge — got to know each other while taking in the beauty and serenity that is Blue Stone Manor. The ladies arrived at Medley’s home in western Massachusetts for a week of laughs, tears, fights and bonding.

As expected, some conversations about the past came up, especially amongst castmates who previously appeared together on their respective franchises — such as Armstrong and Glanville. The two had some beef that came to a head on the season 2 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion when Glanville slammed Armstrong for trying to capitalize on her ex-husband’s death by writing a book.

In 2011, Armstrong’s ex-husband Russell Armstrong died by suicide.

The women chatted about Glanville’s feelings on that season of the show and Glanville expressed just how hard everything was on her.

Glanville Said That RHOBH Season 2 Was ‘the Worst…Time of [Her] Life’

Although Armstrong had lost her ex-husband to suicide and was going through a divorce during the second season of RHOBH, Glanville said that the season was a really bad time for her.

“It was so disgusting for me … it was the worst f–king time of my life. I literally had the worst year of my life on that season. I loved [Taylor and Russell]. It was insane,” Glanville told the other Housewives on UGT.

After the episode was released, Armstrong spoke to Us Weekly about how she felt hearing Glanville say those things.

“I couldn’t believe that she was actually saying that that was like the hardest year of her life after everything that I went through and my daughter went through — I was just really taken aback. I never saw that coming. She didn’t have a relationship with Russell. And so I still am shocked actually, as you can tell,” she told the outlet.

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Reacted to Glanville’s Comments

After watching the episode in which Glanville says that she had a hard time during RHOBH after Russell’s death, fans took to Reddit to discuss, many bashing her.

“Goddamn Brandi is an a******… Telling Taylor that she went through so much that season and that Russell’s death was hard on her?? Totally dismissive of what TAYLOR and her daughter went through with his death. I hate that 10 years later Taylor still has to explain herself,” a Redditor wrote, kicking off a new thread.

“I was giving Brandi a pass when she said that that year had been rough on her. I assumed she meant with Eddie. Nope, she meant Russell’s death and the DV revelations! As a DV victim who had friends continue to engage my abuser, F*** HER,” someone else added.

“I think Brandi should have stuck to what made season 2 so bad for her specifically instead of trying to loop Russell’s suicide into it…. which was odd,” a third person said.

“Brandi is vile,” a fourth comment read.

If you are struggling yourself, please be aware that help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Help is available 24 hours a day.

