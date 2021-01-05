Brandi Redmond’s Daughter Since Her Fatal Car Accident

In October 2020, Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond and her family experienced an unthinkable tragedy. In an Instagram post at the time, Redmond revealed that her mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond, had been killed in a car crash, while her 9-year-old daughter, Brinkley, was in the backseat. Thankfully, Redmond’s daughter is okay, but it was a difficult and traumatic experience for the family.

Since the accident, Redmond has provided a few updates on how her daughter is doing. According to Bravo, Redmond posted an update on her daughter in an October 2020 Instagram post, but has since deleted it.

“Oh, my sweet Brinkley,” Redmond wrote in the since-deleted post, according to Bravo. “Words will never express how much I love you. Right now I feel like someone gutted my soul and faith. I know you know how important the blood of Jesus is over you and to release Gods angels to protect you, what we pray daily and I’m so thankful for this and you. Stay strong my baby.”

Brandi Redmond’s Daughter Celebrated Her Birthday Before the Crash

Just before the fatal crash, Redmond’s daughter had celebrated her ninth birthday. “Happy 9th Birthday @brinkley__redmond You are my sunshine,” Redmond wrote on her Instagram page. “I love you so so so much and can’t believe 9 years have already gone by. Thank you for your sweet gentle soul that loves life to the fullest. You are EVERYTHING and I am so blessed to call you my daughter. Hope today and everyday is filled with love laughter and blessings.”

In another Instagram posted on Thanksgiving, Redmond said that she was “holding on a little tighter” to her children after what she cited as “the hardest year of her life.” In the caption, Redmond wrote, “Counting my blessings this Thanksgiving. Like so many, this year has been the hardest year of my life and I’m so thankful I get to hold on a little tighter to my babies. Happy Thanksgiving and wishing you all a blessed one.”

Brandi Redmond Is Currently Expecting Her Fourth Child

Shortly after the tragic car accident, Redmond revealed that she was expecting her fourth child with her husband, Bryan Redmond. Redmond announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page, as she showed various painted pumpkins to represent each of her children. In the past, Redmond has experienced fertility issues, which she documented on various seasons of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

“We decorated pumpkins for our little pumpkin patch this afternoon,” Redmond wrote in the caption of the photo. “God works in mysterious ways and we are so thankful for his grace and glory. You never know what his plan is but we know he’s got us in the palm of his hand. We have much to be thankful for this holiday season and want to thank all of you for your prayers, love and outpouring support.”

Since her initial announcement, Redmond has not posted too many pregnancy updates on her social media pages. However, she did share a photo of her youngest child, Bruin, jumping for joy as he wore a t-shirt that read, “Promoted to big brother.” In the caption, Redmond wrote, “Well…I think he gets it now!!!”

