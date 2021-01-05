Revisiting Brandi Redmond’s Racism Scandal

During this season of The Real Housewives of Dallas, the ladies are not holding back when it comes to addressing Brandi Redmond’s recent scandal.

In early 2020, a video that was originally posted to Redmond’s Instagram story in 2017 resurfaced. In the video, it appeared that Redmond was impersonating someone who is of Asian descent, as she made fun of having “squinty eyes,” which was very offensive to many viewers.

In the video, which was captured by multiple Bravo fan accounts, Redmond also appears to be putting on an accent. “Everybody ask me what Asian I am ’cause of my eyes, they squinty,” Redmond said in the video. “But I have a new hairdo, ha ha.”

Of course, many Real Housewives fans were outraged by Redmond’s insensitive video. In June 2020, one fan wrote on Twitter, “The Real Housewives of Dallas have reportedly commenced filming for season 5 today. I am so disgusted that @BravoTV didn’t fire Brandi Redmond who has been racist not once but twice. So Bravo only takes a stand when it suits them. #firebrandiredmond.” Another wrote, “Brandi Redmond is crass, uneducated & tacky. No surprise she’s racist too.”

Brandi Redmond Has Since Apologized for the Video

A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity . I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions. — Brandi Redmond (@BrandiRedmond) January 4, 2020

After the video of Redmond had resurfaced, she took to Twitter to apologize for her actions. “A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity,” Redmond wrote on January 4, 2020. “I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.”

However, many Bravo fans did not respond well to Redmond’s apology. One user replied to Redmond’s apology, “You’re only apologizing because you got caught and have to do something to save your image and place as a cast member.” Another wrote, “To Asians, it’s not funny. It’s embarrassing and hurtful.”

Shortly after Redmond apologized for the video, she checked into a wellness center, according to Us Weekly. Redmond’s time at the wellness center will be addressed during this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

One Cast Member Is Especially Unhappy About Brandi Redmond’s Video

This season, The Real Housewives of Dallas will welcome a new cast member named Tiffany Moon. Moon is the first Asian-American housewife to appear on The Real Housewives of Dallas, and she doesn’t hold back when addressing her disappointment in Redmond’s video.

“That video came out after the last season had finished,” Moon recently told E! News. “It had nothing to do with me really, but I felt responsible to address Brandi for it because I think when she did it, she didn’t mean any harm and she didn’t know how her words and actions could be interpreted by many people such as myself as hurtful or bringing back memories of being called certain names and told that I have slanty eyes and things like that. So I wanted to address her personally. We did it just she and I because I wanted her to know even though sometimes you don’t mean harm with your actions and words, that they can be hurtful.”

Moon continued, telling E! News, “We really just made it a teachable moment. But I felt no need to berate her or make her feel worse or suffer because I think it was very clear to me that she was sorry for what she did and she had learned her lesson. So I think the viewers will get to see all of that pan out this season.”

