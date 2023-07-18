‘Real Housewives’ Star Gets Engaged Before Divorce Is Finalized

A “Real Housewives” star is officially engaged!

On July 15, 2023, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s partner Jennifer Spinner revealed that the reality star had proposed.

“Today is one year since I met the love of my life. Today is also the day that @braunwynwindhamburke asked me to marry her and, of course, I said ‘hell yes,'” Spinner captioned an Instagram post. The couple had a picture-perfect proposal in New York.

“Our love is fast, messy, pure, real, and made up of all of the things I used to dream about having when I would daydream during 7th period math. Braunwyn, Sean, and the kids have brought things into my life that I never even knew I was missing, and tomorrow looks so much brighter with all of this love and light in it. Yes today. Yes tomorrow. Yes forever my love,” Spinner added.

Windham-Burke and her ex-husband Sean Burke’s divorce has yet to be finalized. Windham-Burke came out in December 2020, according to Page Six. In October 2022, People magazine confirmed that she had filed for divorce from Burke after 23 years of marriage. The two share seven children; Bella, 23, Rowan, 21, Jacob, 18, 10-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 8, and Hazel, 5.

Here’s what you need to know:

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She’s ‘Never Been Happier’

Following the proposal, Windham-Burke told People magazine that she’s “never been happier.”

“Jen is my person. She said to me once, ‘How much do you love me?’ And I looked at her and said, ‘It’s not how much I love you. It’s how small I love you. I love you on a molecular level.’ And that’s really it. My DNA was made for her. I’m a thrilled to be able to say now, ‘This is my fiancée’ — just like I know, I’m going to one day be able to say, ‘This is my wife,'” she said.

Windham-Burke put a lot of thought into the ring that she gave Spinner.

“She wanted more of a masculine style ring, and she wanted it to be antique because she loves things with stories. So I found this beautiful gold deco ring with her birthstone, which is a ruby, and four diamonds on the [side],” she explained.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke & Jennifer Spinner Exchanged Vows in February

Prior to this engagement, Windham-Burke and Spinner had previously promised themselves to one another and even had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

On Valentine’s Day, Windham-Burke shared an Instagram photo of she and Spinner kissing outside of a wedding chapel in Sin City.

“Crazy….in love. I adore you @hashtag_blehssed. You’re my love, my best friend, the reason I laugh. I’m the luckiest girl in the world. Here’s to a lifetime of adventures,” she captioned the snap.

Although the wedding wasn’t legally binding, it was a special moment shared between the couple.

“I know I can’t legally marry her right now, as I’m still going through divorce proceedings, but in my eyes and my heart, she’s my wife and I’m hers. We’re married. It’s like what queer people have been doing forever anyway. We’re committing to one another and starting our life together. We got to get married by Valentine’s Day by Elvis. How iconic is that? What a bucket list item,” Windham-Burke told People magazine at the time.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals if Louie Ruelas Will Be Fired From RHONJ Following Investigation Comments